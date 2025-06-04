Memorial Honors Bruce Tucker, Black Man Whose Heart Was Taken Without Consent In Virginia’s 1st Transplant

Source: Mininyx Doodle / Getty

The family of Bruce Tucker gave their loved one the home-going service he deserved after years of pain. According to ABC 8 News, on May 30, relatives of the 54-year-old gathered together at a private ceremony organized by Virginia Commonwealth University Health (VCU Health) to honor Tucker, who died in 1968, following a severe head injury from a fall. Tragically, what followed the death of the Stony Creek native was equally heartbreaking.

On May 25, 1968, physicians at the Medical College of Virginia (now VCU Health) declared him dead. Without notifying or obtaining consent from Tucker’s family, surgeons—acting with a medical examiner’s permission—removed his heart and kidneys. His heart was then transplanted into a white man in what became Virginia’s first and the world’s 16th recorded heart transplant.

In response, Tucker’s brother William filed a wrongful death lawsuit. However, in 1972, the jury ruled in favor of the defendants after being instructed to consider the concept of brain death, despite it not being recognized in the Code of Virginia at the time.

To honor Tucker’s legacy, VCU Health established a historical highway marker in the Stony Creek area of Dinwiddie County. The marker details the events surrounding Tucker’s case, a gesture hospital officials say is part of an ongoing effort to acknowledge and address the violations of his medical rights and privacy.

“The marker now serves as a public reminder of the importance of informed consent and transparency in health care,” Gayle Turner, a representative for the Tucker family,” said, according to ABC 8 News. “It also serves as a permanent acknowledgement and memorial tribute to the life and legacy of our beloved Bruce Oliver Tucker and the impact his story continues to have on medicine and ethics today.”

How was Tucker’s organ removal possible?

Notably, on May 24, 1968, Tucker was taken—unconscious and unaccompanied—to the Medical College of Virginia, after he suffered his fall in Richmond, according to VCU Health’s official website. The American Journal of Transplantation noted that the working-class Virginian fell off a three-foot wall. Doctors diagnosed him with a basilar skull fracture, a subdural hematoma, and a brain stem contusion. He underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and received a tracheostomy to help him breathe.

As Bruce Tucker lay in critical condition, members of the hospital’s transplant team began to consider him a potential organ donor. Unable to locate his next of kin, and with a white patient in need of a heart transplant, the surgeons proceeded. Though Virginia’s “Unclaimed Body Act” required a 24-hour waiting period before declaring a body unclaimed, this protocol was not followed. Within hours of his death being pronounced on May 25, 1968, surgeons removed Tucker’s heart and kidneys, without the knowledge or consent of his family. His heart was transplanted into a wealthy white businessman named Joseph Klett in what became Virginia’s first heart transplant and the 16th worldwide. Klett died six days later due to organ rejection.

Tucker’s family only learned of the organ removal after his death. His brother, William Tucker, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the surgeons and medical examiner involved. The case went to trial in 1972, but an all-white, all-male jury ruled in favor of the hospital. The case raised serious questions about medical ethics, racial injustice, and the need for clear consent protocols in organ donation.

A mural was also created to honor Tucker.

Thankfully, VCU Health is taking meaningful steps to acknowledge and address the injustice done to Tucker. In addition to the newly installed historical marker, the hospital unveiled a commemorative mural in honor of the 54-year-old in March, ensuring that his legacy will not be forgotten. The mural, titled Humanity of the Heart, was designed by students from VCU’s mOb studiO and brought to life by Richmond-based artist Hamilton Glass.

SEE MORE:

New Project To Move Unmarked Black Graves In Virginia

Family Of Henrietta Lacks Reach Private Settlement Deal With Thermo Fisher

Memorial Honors Bruce Tucker, Black Man Whose Heart Was Taken Without Consent In Virginia’s 1st Transplant was originally published on newsone.com