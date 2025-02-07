Wear Red Day! Inside The AHA 2025 Red Dress Concert
Wear Red Day! Inside The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Concert
Happy Wear Red Day!
February 7 marks the annual recognition of cardiovascular disease as the number one killer of women. We absolutely love all the ladies in our widespread BAW family — yes, that includes you! — and it’s our company-wide mission to always do what we can to spread word on the importance of knowing your heart health and making the right choices in life that will assure the beat goes on.
We dove head first into the mission statement last week in New York City to cover the American Heart Association’s annual Red Dress Concert. The 2025 show was spectacular as expected, with performances by singers Suki Waterhouse and Sara Bareilles, hosting duties handled by Emmy-winning Hollywood icon Sharon Stone plus a star-studded runway full of the most beautiful women that Hollywood could gather on a cold night in the Big Apple.
RELATED:
2024 Red Dress Concert: Damar Hamlin And An ‘A-List’ Of Ladies Help Bring Awareness To Heart Health
Recap: Inside The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
More details on the who, what and who-wore-what below, via Heart.Org:
“The talent included Abbie Stockard (Miss America 2025) wearing Karen Sabag on the red carpet and Jeanette Limas on the runway; Abigail Spencer (actress, producer and entrepreneur) wearing SportMax on the red carpet and Oscar de la Renta on the runway; Busy Phillips (best-selling author, actor and activist) wearing Oliver Tolentino on the red carpet and Charles & Ron on the runway; Carly Pearce (GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award-winning country star) wearing Halston on the red carpet and Et Ochs on the runway; Christine Lahti (award-winning actress, author and director) wearing Ricca Sposa on the red carpet and Pinko on the runway ; Jaimie Alexander (actress and advocate) wearing Pamella Roland on the red carpet and Genny on the runway; Liza Colón-Zayas (Emmy award-winning actress) wearing Gustavo Cadile; Lorraine Bracco (mother, grandmother and actress) wearing Tadashi Shoji; Porsha Williams (entrepreneur, media personality and star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) wearing Adolfo Sanchez on the red carpet and custom Fjolla Haxhismajli on the runway; Reyna Roberts (The Princess of Outlaw Country) wearing Minna on the red carpet and Nicol Sposa on the runway; Saffron Burrows (actor, activist and filmmaker) wearing Vungoc & Son; Sanaa Lathan (actress, director, producer and activist) wearing custom Rubin Singer; Sarah Drew (actor, producer and writer), wearing Peggy Hartanto on the red carpet and Rami Al Ali on the runway; Shohreh Aghdashloo (first Iranian-Middle Eastern Academy Award nominee & Emmy winner) wearing Randi Rahm; Susan Kelechi Watson (award-winning actress and producer), wearing Bibhu Mohapatra on the red carpet and Saiid Kobeisy on the runway; Teyana Taylor (award-winning actress, singer-songwriter, model and director) wearing Nicole + Felicia Couture on the red carpet and Tony Ward on the runway; and Wendie Malick (award-winning actress, producer and environmentalist) wearing John Paul Ataker.”
We’d also like to give a special shoutout to the 2025 Go Red for Women Class of Survivors, including Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy survivor Alison Conklin, heart attack survivor Andrea Alexander, postpartum sudden cardiac arrest survivor Bre Khounphinith, stroke survivor Brittney Saunders Graves, sudden cardiac arrest survivor Heather Baker, sudden cardiac arrest survivor Melissa Ziebell, preeclampsia and HELLP Syndrome survivor Molly McGuire, stroke survivor Rajini Poth, SCAD heart attack survivor Robin Eaton, postpartum SCAD heart attack survivor Taelur Littlejohn, stroke survivor Tania Saiz and congenital heart defect survivor Victoria Rodriguez.
Looking good, ladies!
It wasn’t just the sisters doing it for themselves, either! American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown was joined for a second year in a row by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who at 24 years old suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest incident in-game during a Monday Night Football game. Words can’t describe how joyful it was to see him not only alive to tell his story, but doing so with the biggest smile on his face.
The AHA also cleverly found a way to incorporate the 2025 GRAMMYs that occurred last weekend into the mix as well. Who knew “Not Like Us” could save lives just as easily as it ruined one!
Take a look below at our official recap of the American Heart Association’s 2025 Go Red Concert, and keep scrolling for a photo essay of every look that strutted down the runway for the cause of cardiovascular disease awareness:
Assistant videographer: Zion Reid
1. Actress Sharon Stone
JUMPSUIT: Nicolas Jebran
SHOES: Roberto Cavalli
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
2. American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and Buffalo Bills safety/AHA ambassador Damar Hamlin
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
3. Singer/actress Suki Waterhouse
DRESS: Taller Marmo
SHOES: Aquazzura
JEWELRY: Suzanne Kalan
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
4. Singer Sara Bareilles
DRESS: Rochas
SHOES: Larroude
JEWELRY: Lady Grey
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
5. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo
DRESS: Randi Rahm
SHOES: Sam Edelman
JEWELRY: Alex Soldier
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
6. Actress Jaimie Alexander
DRESS: Pamella Roland
SHOES: Camilla Gabrieli
JEWELRY: Noa
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
7. Actress Lorraine Bracco
DRESS: Tadashi Shoji
SHOES: Stuart Weitzman
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
8. Actor Alan Cumming accompanying actress Saffron Burrows
DRESS: Vungoc & Son
SHOES: Marc Fisher
JEWELRY: Noa
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
9. Actress Liza Colón-Zayas
DRESS: Gustavo Cadile
SHOES: Aera
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
10. Actress Sarah Drew
DRESS: Peggy Hartanto
SHOES: Aminah Abdul Jillil
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
11. Actress Susan Kelechi Watson
DRESS: Bibhu Mohapatra
SHOES: Veerah
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
12. Actress Christine Lahti
DRESS: Ricca Sposa
SHOES: Aldo
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
13. Actress Sanaa Lathan escorted by designer Rubin Singer
DRESS: Rubin Singer
SHOES: Michael Kors
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
14. Actress Wendie Malick and daughter Gwenn Malick
Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty
DRESS: John Paul Ataker
SHOES: Badgley Mischka
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
15. Country singer Carly Pearce
DRESS: Halston
SHOES: Aera
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
16. Actress Busy Philipps
DRESS: Oliver Tolentino
SHOES: Sam Edelman
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
17. Country singer Reyna Roberts
DRESS: Minna
SHOES: Jeffrey Campbell
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
18. Actress Abigail Spencer
DRESS: Max Mara
SHOES: Schutz
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
19. 2025 Miss America Abbie Stockard
DRESS: Karen Sabag
SHOES: Black Suede Studio
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
20. Singer/actress Teyana Taylor
DRESS: Nicole + Felicia
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
21. TV/radio personality Porsha Williams
DRESS: Adolfo Sanchez
SHOES: Sam Edelman
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
22. Screenwriter/director Kavita Parekh
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
23. Cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Mieres
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
24. Visual artist Jefrë
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
25. 2024 Miss Hawaii’s Teen Nicole McClain
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
26. Dr. Leslie Douglas-Churchwell and husband/AHA President Keith Churchwell
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
27. Heart advocate Dr. ShantaQuilette Develle
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
28. YouTubers Taccara Lawanson and Yinka Lawanson of “Ling and Lamb”
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
29. Miss Colorado Alexandra Lotko
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
30. YouTubers Carlos Latorre and Stephanie Latorre of “La Familia Latorre”
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
31. Tonal instructors Ackeem Emmons and Ash Wilking
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
32. Actress Jennie Garth
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
33. Actress Susan Lucci
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
34. Makeup artist/TV personality Jay Manuel
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
35. Former United States Surgeon General Regina Benjamin
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
36. TV personality/lawyer Star Jones
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
37. Sharon Stone plays host for the night
DRESS: Solangel
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
38. Damar Hamlin addresses the crowd two years after his near-fatal cardiac attack on the field.
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
39. Suki Waterhouse opens the show
DRESS: Calcaterra
SHOES: Stuart Weitzman
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
40. Sara Bareilles puts on a great headlining performance
DRESS: Rochas
SHOES: Larroude
JEWELRY: Lady Grey
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
41. Shohreh Aghdashloo walks the runway
DRESS: Randi Rahm
SHOES: Sam Edelman
JEWELRY: Alex Soldier
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
42. Jaimie Alexander walks the runway
DRESS: Genny
JEWELRY: Noa
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
43. Lorraine Bracco walks the runway
DRESS: Tadashi Shoji
SHOES: Stuart Weitzman
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
44. Saffron Burrows walks the runway
DRESS: Vungoc & Son
SHOES: Marc Fisher
JEWELRY: Noa
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
45. Liza Colón-Zayas walks the runway
DRESS: Gustavo Cadile
SHOES: Aera
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
46. Sarah Drew walks the runway
DRESS: Rami Al Ali
SHOES: Stuart Weitzman
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
47. Susan Kelechi Watson walks the runway
DRESS: Saiid Kobeisy
SHOES: Lhambi
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
48. Christine Lahti walks the runway
DRESS: Pinko
SHOES: Lhambi
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
49. Sanaa Lathan walks the runway
DRESS: Rubin Singer
SHOES: Michael Kors
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
50. Wendie Malick walks the runway
DRESS: John Paul Ataker
SHOES: Badgley Mischka
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
51. Carly Pearce walks the runway
DRESS: Et Ochs
SHOES: Veerah
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
52. Busy Philipps walks the runway
DRESS: Charles & Ron
SHOES: Aminah Abdul Jillil
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
53. Reyna Roberts walks the runway
DRESS: Nicol Sposa
SHOES: Veerah
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
54. Abigail Spencer walks the runway
DRESS: Oscar de la Renta
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
55. Abbie Stockard walks the runway
DRESS: Jeanette Limas
SHOES: Schutz
JEWELRY: Noa
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
56. Teyana Taylor walks the runway
DRESS: Tony Ward
SHOES: Aminah Abdul Jillil
JEWELRY: Loren Hope
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
57. Porsha Williams walks the runway
DRESS: Fjolla Haxhismajli
SHOES: Nalebe
JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
58. Ladies of the 2025 American Heart Association Red Dress Concert
The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert
Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC
January 30, 2025
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar
-
Jay Z’s Alleged Son Drops Paternity Suit After A Decade
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Drake Gives Fiery Speech To Concert Crowd: “I Didn’t Get Here By Being A Piece Of Sh-t”
-
Ice Cube’s Explanation Why He Can’t Offer Angel Reese The Same $5 Million Deal He Offered Caitlin Clark Has X Collectively Rolling Their Eyes
-
15 Celebs Who Fell From Grace Over Sexual Allegations & Convictions
-
Ryan Coogler’s New Series Exposes the Real Story of Katrina & America