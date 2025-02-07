Wear Red Day! Inside The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Concert

✕

Happy Wear Red Day!

February 7 marks the annual recognition of cardiovascular disease as the number one killer of women. We absolutely love all the ladies in our widespread BAW family — yes, that includes you! — and it’s our company-wide mission to always do what we can to spread word on the importance of knowing your heart health and making the right choices in life that will assure the beat goes on.

We dove head first into the mission statement last week in New York City to cover the American Heart Association’s annual Red Dress Concert. The 2025 show was spectacular as expected, with performances by singers Suki Waterhouse and Sara Bareilles, hosting duties handled by Emmy-winning Hollywood icon Sharon Stone plus a star-studded runway full of the most beautiful women that Hollywood could gather on a cold night in the Big Apple.

More details on the who, what and who-wore-what below, via Heart.Org:

“The talent included Abbie Stockard (Miss America 2025) wearing Karen Sabag on the red carpet and Jeanette Limas on the runway; Abigail Spencer (actress, producer and entrepreneur) wearing SportMax on the red carpet and Oscar de la Renta on the runway; Busy Phillips (best-selling author, actor and activist) wearing Oliver Tolentino on the red carpet and Charles & Ron on the runway; Carly Pearce (GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award-winning country star) wearing Halston on the red carpet and Et Ochs on the runway; Christine Lahti (award-winning actress, author and director) wearing Ricca Sposa on the red carpet and Pinko on the runway ; Jaimie Alexander (actress and advocate) wearing Pamella Roland on the red carpet and Genny on the runway; Liza Colón-Zayas (Emmy award-winning actress) wearing Gustavo Cadile; Lorraine Bracco (mother, grandmother and actress) wearing Tadashi Shoji; Porsha Williams (entrepreneur, media personality and star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) wearing Adolfo Sanchez on the red carpet and custom Fjolla Haxhismajli on the runway; Reyna Roberts (The Princess of Outlaw Country) wearing Minna on the red carpet and Nicol Sposa on the runway; Saffron Burrows (actor, activist and filmmaker) wearing Vungoc & Son; Sanaa Lathan (actress, director, producer and activist) wearing custom Rubin Singer; Sarah Drew (actor, producer and writer), wearing Peggy Hartanto on the red carpet and Rami Al Ali on the runway; Shohreh Aghdashloo (first Iranian-Middle Eastern Academy Award nominee & Emmy winner) wearing Randi Rahm; Susan Kelechi Watson (award-winning actress and producer), wearing Bibhu Mohapatra on the red carpet and Saiid Kobeisy on the runway; Teyana Taylor (award-winning actress, singer-songwriter, model and director) wearing Nicole + Felicia Couture on the red carpet and Tony Ward on the runway; and Wendie Malick (award-winning actress, producer and environmentalist) wearing John Paul Ataker.”

We’d also like to give a special shoutout to the 2025 Go Red for Women Class of Survivors, including Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy survivor Alison Conklin, heart attack survivor Andrea Alexander, postpartum sudden cardiac arrest survivor Bre Khounphinith, stroke survivor Brittney Saunders Graves, sudden cardiac arrest survivor Heather Baker, sudden cardiac arrest survivor Melissa Ziebell, preeclampsia and HELLP Syndrome survivor Molly McGuire, stroke survivor Rajini Poth, SCAD heart attack survivor Robin Eaton, postpartum SCAD heart attack survivor Taelur Littlejohn, stroke survivor Tania Saiz and congenital heart defect survivor Victoria Rodriguez.

Looking good, ladies!

It wasn’t just the sisters doing it for themselves, either! American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown was joined for a second year in a row by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who at 24 years old suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest incident in-game during a Monday Night Football game. Words can’t describe how joyful it was to see him not only alive to tell his story, but doing so with the biggest smile on his face.

The AHA also cleverly found a way to incorporate the 2025 GRAMMYs that occurred last weekend into the mix as well. Who knew “Not Like Us” could save lives just as easily as it ruined one!

Take a look below at our official recap of the American Heart Association’s 2025 Go Red Concert, and keep scrolling for a photo essay of every look that strutted down the runway for the cause of cardiovascular disease awareness:

Assistant videographer: Zion Reid

1. Actress Sharon Stone

JUMPSUIT: Nicolas Jebran

SHOES: Roberto Cavalli

Actress Sharon Stone
JUMPSUIT: Nicolas Jebran
SHOES: Roberto Cavalli

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown and Buffalo Bills safety/AHA ambassador Damar Hamlin

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

3. Singer/actress Suki Waterhouse

DRESS: Taller Marmo

SHOES: Aquazzura

JEWELRY: Suzanne Kalan

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

4. Singer Sara Bareilles

DRESS: Rochas

SHOES: Larroude

JEWELRY: Lady Grey

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

5. Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo

DRESS: Randi Rahm

SHOES: Sam Edelman

JEWELRY: Alex Soldier

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

6. Actress Jaimie Alexander

DRESS: Pamella Roland

SHOES: Camilla Gabrieli

JEWELRY: Noa

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

7. Actress Lorraine Bracco

DRESS: Tadashi Shoji

SHOES: Stuart Weitzman

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

8. Actor Alan Cumming accompanying actress Saffron Burrows

DRESS: Vungoc & Son

SHOES: Marc Fisher

JEWELRY: Noa

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

9. Actress Liza Colón-Zayas

DRESS: Gustavo Cadile

SHOES: Aera

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

10. Actress Sarah Drew

DRESS: Peggy Hartanto

SHOES: Aminah Abdul Jillil

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

11. Actress Susan Kelechi Watson

DRESS: Bibhu Mohapatra

SHOES: Veerah

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

12. Actress Christine Lahti

DRESS: Ricca Sposa

SHOES: Aldo

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

13. Actress Sanaa Lathan escorted by designer Rubin Singer

DRESS: Rubin Singer

SHOES: Michael Kors

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

14. Actress Wendie Malick and daughter Gwenn Malick

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

DRESS: John Paul Ataker

SHOES: Badgley Mischka

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

15. Country singer Carly Pearce

DRESS: Halston

SHOES: Aera

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

16. Actress Busy Philipps

DRESS: Oliver Tolentino

SHOES: Sam Edelman

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

17. Country singer Reyna Roberts

DRESS: Minna

SHOES: Jeffrey Campbell

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

18. Actress Abigail Spencer

DRESS: Max Mara

SHOES: Schutz

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

19. 2025 Miss America Abbie Stockard

DRESS: Karen Sabag

SHOES: Black Suede Studio

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

20. Singer/actress Teyana Taylor

DRESS: Nicole + Felicia

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

21. TV/radio personality Porsha Williams

DRESS: Adolfo Sanchez

SHOES: Sam Edelman

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Screenwriter/director Kavita Parekh

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Mieres

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Visual artist Jefrë

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

2024 Miss Hawaii's Teen Nicole McClain

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Dr. Leslie Douglas-Churchwell and husband/AHA President Keith Churchwell

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Heart advocate Dr. ShantaQuilette Develle

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

YouTubers Taccara Lawanson and Yinka Lawanson of "Ling and Lamb"

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Miss Colorado Alexandra Lotko

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

YouTubers Carlos Latorre and Stephanie Latorre of "La Familia Latorre"

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Tonal instructors Ackeem Emmons and Ash Wilking

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Actress Jennie Garth

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Actress Susan Lucci

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Makeup artist/TV personality Jay Manuel

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Former United States Surgeon General Regina Benjamin

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

TV personality/lawyer Star Jones

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Sharon Stone plays host for the night
DRESS: Solangel

DRESS: Solangel

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Damar Hamlin addresses the crowd two years after his near-fatal cardiac attack on the field.

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

39. Suki Waterhouse opens the show

DRESS: Calcaterra

SHOES: Stuart Weitzman

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

40. Sara Bareilles puts on a great headlining performance

DRESS: Rochas

SHOES: Larroude

JEWELRY: Lady Grey

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

41. Shohreh Aghdashloo walks the runway

DRESS: Randi Rahm

SHOES: Sam Edelman

JEWELRY: Alex Soldier

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

42. Jaimie Alexander walks the runway

DRESS: Genny

JEWELRY: Noa

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

43. Lorraine Bracco walks the runway

DRESS: Tadashi Shoji

SHOES: Stuart Weitzman

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

44. Saffron Burrows walks the runway

DRESS: Vungoc & Son

SHOES: Marc Fisher

JEWELRY: Noa

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

45. Liza Colón-Zayas walks the runway

DRESS: Gustavo Cadile

SHOES: Aera

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

46. Sarah Drew walks the runway

DRESS: Rami Al Ali

SHOES: Stuart Weitzman

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

47. Susan Kelechi Watson walks the runway

DRESS: Saiid Kobeisy

SHOES: Lhambi

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

48. Christine Lahti walks the runway

DRESS: Pinko

SHOES: Lhambi

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

49. Sanaa Lathan walks the runway

DRESS: Rubin Singer

SHOES: Michael Kors

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

50. Wendie Malick walks the runway

DRESS: John Paul Ataker

SHOES: Badgley Mischka

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

51. Carly Pearce walks the runway

DRESS: Et Ochs

SHOES: Veerah

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

52. Busy Philipps walks the runway

DRESS: Charles & Ron

SHOES: Aminah Abdul Jillil

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

53. Reyna Roberts walks the runway

DRESS: Nicol Sposa

SHOES: Veerah

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

54. Abigail Spencer walks the runway

DRESS: Oscar de la Renta

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

55. Abbie Stockard walks the runway

DRESS: Jeanette Limas

SHOES: Schutz

JEWELRY: Noa

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

56. Teyana Taylor walks the runway

DRESS: Tony Ward

SHOES: Aminah Abdul Jillil

JEWELRY: Loren Hope

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

57. Porsha Williams walks the runway

DRESS: Fjolla Haxhismajli

SHOES: Nalebe

JEWELRY: Kenneth Jay Lane

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025

Ladies of the 2025 American Heart Association Red Dress Concert

The American Heart Association 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert

Jazz At Lincoln Center — Columbus Circle, NYC

January 30, 2025