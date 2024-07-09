Listen Live
Shaboozey Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Published on July 9, 2024

Rising star Shaboozey celebrated a career milestone as his summer anthem, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Announced on June 8, the 2X RIAA-certified platinum single also broke into the top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. Shaboozey shared his excitement with fans on X, exclaiming, “WE DID IT YALL WE NO. 1 I LOVE Y’ALL HAPPY A BAR SONG DAY TAKE A DOUBLE SHOT OF WHISKEY 4 ME!”

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has spent nine weeks in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 5 and twelve weeks on the chart overall. It topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and debuted at No. 3 on the Song of the Summer Chart. With over 700 million streams, the song has secured Top 10 positions in multiple countries, including No. 1 in Canada, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, and Australia. Notably, it’s the first independent single to top Australia’s ARIA charts this year.

Shaboozey made history as the first artist to reach the top 10 on Country Airplay, Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay charts with a single. He’s also the second Black artist to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Songs Charts. Alongside Beyoncé, he became one of the first two Black artists to achieve consecutive No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Shaboozey expressed his joy and gratitude on social media, reflecting on his dreams coming true. “The actual feeling of having your ‘dreams come true’ is indescribable, and I hope everyone gets to experience it at some point in life,” he wrote.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is featured on Shaboozey’s acclaimed album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, which has also charted on the Billboard 200.

