Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Celebrates New Honorary Members: Tamron Hall, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., made history as the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, founded on January 15, 1908, at Howard University. AKA boasts a rich legacy of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.
This year members from across the country met at the 71st Boule in Dallas, Texas. Where they welcome three distinguished women as honorary members. Tamron Hall, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke joined AKA’s sisterhood with impressive backgrounds and shared values.
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the dynamic host of the “Tamron Hall Show.” Her career spans decades of groundbreaking reporting and powerful storytelling. Tamron’s dedication to giving a voice to the voiceless and her relentless pursuit of truth make her an inspiring addition to our sorority.
Attica Locke
Attica Locke is a New York Times best-selling author and an accomplished TV writer and producer. Her novels, deeply rooted in social justice themes, have captivated readers and critics alike. Attica’s work in television continues to push boundaries, bringing diverse and compelling narratives to the screen.
Tembi Locke
Tembi Locke is a New York Times best-selling author, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer/writer, and podcaster. Her memoir, “From Scratch,” has touched the hearts of many, and her multifaceted career showcases her versatility and passion.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has a long tradition of excellence and leadership. Some famous members include; Vice President Kamala Harris, Cathy Hughes, Phylicia Rashad, Erica Campbell, Maya Angelou, and many more.
The induction of Tamron Hall, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke into AKA’s illustrious sisterhood is a testament to their remarkable contributions to society and their alignment with the sorority’s mission of service and sisterhood. Their stories of perseverance, creativity, and leadership inspire generations to come
The article ‘Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. Celebrates New Honorary Members: Tamron Hall, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI
