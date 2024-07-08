Where Were All Your Favorite Celebs On July 4? Ask Michael Rubin

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Rubin’s annual Independence Day soiree in the Hamptons has become a fixture on the celebrity calendar, and this year’s Thursday edition was no exception. Held on July 4, the exclusive soiree attracted a dazzling array of A-listers and celebrities.

As the nation celebrated its independence, a diverse mix of influencers and VIPs from the entertainment, music, social media, and sports worlds converged at the executive’s beach house for their own version of fireworks. The guests, representing a wide spectrum of talent, were in high spirits, ready for a night of fun, music, and good vibes.

Hamton Haute: See Who Slayed In White

The dress code, as always, was strictly white, and our favorite “it girls” and boys did not disappoint. Each slayed in the striking color, putting their personal spin on the classic summer theme.

Teyana Taylor turned heads in a daring, two-piece ensemble that hugged her body like a glove and unapologetically showed off her fit abs. Teyana complimented her sexy white fit with a platinum bob and glamorous makeup.

Yes, ma’am, the Harlem Rose brought the heat to the Hamptons.

Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Angela Simmons, and Lala Anthony were other fashion slayers spotted at the stylish soiree. Glorilla wore a sheer lace bodysuit, Megan wore a flowy dress with sexy cut-outs, Lala wore a set that flexed her abs, and Angela wore a long blouse dress with a ruched waist.

Michael Rubin’s Hampton’s Party Remains The Hottest Holiday Ticket In Town

The night’s energy was electric as guests mingled, danced to DJ sets, and enjoyed the luxurious setting. Social media is flooded with photos and videos from the party, offering a glimpse into the exclusive affair.

GloRilla was seen chatting it up with Drake, Mary J. Blige and Lil Wayne performed, and all toasted the night while gagging in pictures. Word on the street is the Carters, Jay Z and Beyonce, stopped by as well.

Talk about a serious case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

Michael’s July 4th bash has solidified its place as the ultimate summer social gathering for celebrities. What started as a way to celebrate the agent’s sports clients has become one of the year’s buzziest pop culture events.

Thursday’s edition solidified the party’s reputation as the hottest ticket in town. See the pictures Michael shared below.

