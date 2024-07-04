Listen Live
News

Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

The highly-anticipated video racked up nearly one million views less than an hour after its release

Published on July 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Not Like Us / Kendrick Lamar

Welp, after teases and rumblings, the official video for “Not Like Us,” considered by most the be the nail in the coffin track that cemented as Kendrick Lamar the champion in his high-profile beef with Drake, has finally arrived.

RELATED: Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Home

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Clocking in at just under six-minutes, the visuals are pretty much everything you’d expect from a K. Dot diss record turned summer anthem: You’ve got the black-and-white shots, symbolic images that will soon become think-piece bait on your favorite social platforms and of course, rows and rows of Cali Kids losing their mind to what may very well be the biggest rap record of 2024.

Check out the official video for Kendrick’s summer smash, “Not Like Us,” below.

Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close