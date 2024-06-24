Listen Live
Sports

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble Headed To Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Vince McMahon Resigns From W.W.E.'s Parent Board Amid Sexual Assault Inquiry

Source: John Moore / Getty

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble Headed To Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

The WWE has announced a unique partnership with the Indiana Sports Corpi that has the city of Indianapolis buzzing AGAIN.

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble are all going to be coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the next few years.

The partnership includes:

  • Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025 which kicks off the road to WrestleMania
  • A future two-night SummerSlam (date still to be determined)
  • A future two-night WrestleMania (date still to be determined)

With also including smaller events in other surrounding Indiana cities such as Fort Wayne, and Evansville:

  • Raw
  • SmackDown
  • NXT
  • WWE Live

Related Stories

“We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state,” Indiana Sports Corp president Patrick Talty said in a statement. “For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways.”

“Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania,” WWE executive vice president Chris Legentilsaid in a statement. “… We’re proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana.”

Indianapolis start practicing your LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLLLLLLLE!

The post WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble Headed To Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble Headed To Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close