Trina Reveals Her Favorite Albums, Talks New Gen of Female Rappers and More!

Published on June 24, 2024

It’s Black Music Month so you know we had to get The Baddest to tell us what albums will FOREVER be a classic for her PLUS Trina tells Dominique Da Diva what she really thinks about the new wave of female in the game.

If you missed Stone Soul 2024.. wow! We took it back to the island and it was well worth the wait.

From amazing food, ice cold drinks and desserts and a packed crowd that came to experience live performances from JuvenileTamar BraxtonWanMorKim BurrellThe Backyard Band and so many more we have so many great memories to share over the next several days so stay tuned!

Trina Reveals Her Favorite Albums, Talks New Gen of Female Rappers and More!  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

