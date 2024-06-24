Kelly Rowland Attempts To Do A Cold Plunge – But All We Can Focus On Is Her BAWDY

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

There aren’t many things that our good sis Kelly Rowland can’t do. But taking a cold plunge just might be one of them.

The Mea Culpa star recently shared an Instagram reel where she attempted to submerge herself in cold water. Not only did she try the plunge a few times to no avail, but Kelly looked so good that fans forgot what they were watching.

The “Motivation” singer’s hips, curves, and flat abs were on full display. Kelly served major body-ody-ody (and even her husband Tim had to shout it out).

Kelly Rowland explores the health benefits of a cold plunge.

On June 21, the Houston singer took to Instagram documenting herself doing the ice or cold plunge. Kelly told fans she was interested in the “health benefits“ that the activity can offer. These include reducing inflammation and soreness, building body resiliency, restoring balance to the nervous system, and improving cognitive function, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kelly’s husband, Tim, was also in the social media capture, supporting his “Chocolate Barbie“ in her brave efforts.

Kelly attempted to get in the ice bath three times. The first time, she ran away from the outdoor tub, her face in shock from the initial plunge. It was more of a toe test. The mother of two did a similar jog on her second attempt, her body was still adjusting. She stayed in a little longer on her third try but jumped out, saying, “Baby, Baby,“ from the cold, her voice filled with emotion.

Kelly Rowland is ‘jiggling baby.’

Each time, Kelly’s fit body was the focus of the video—despite the tub, ice water, and audible video commentary. The multihyphenate may have failed the ice challenge, but her body won.

Even Tim exclaimed, “You’re jiggling baby,“ during one of Kelly’s escapes from the cold temperatures.

It’s no surprise that Kelly’s cold plunge caught the attention of fans, friends, and celebrities alike. Nearly 450,000 followers have liked her post, and 19,000 have commented. Most dropped emojis, hearts, and praise gagging over Kelly’s sizzling bawdy. Others discussed the cold plunge.

Amber Riley jumped in Kelly’s comment section, sharing her experiences with the plunge, saying, “I used to do, and it really is a mental thing because that sh*t HURTS! .” New mother Bresha Webb chimed in, re-iterating benefits, writing, “It’s so worth it! But damn it’s hard!”

So, did Kelly conquer the cold plunge? Debatable. Did she crack us up with her hilarious struggle? Absolutely! And, more importantly, did she inspire us to go to the gym and rewatch her reel? Yes, Ma’am!

Kelly Rowland Attempts To Do A Cold Plunge – But All We Can Focus On Is Her BAWDY was originally published on hellobeautiful.com