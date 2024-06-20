Pinky Cole Partners With Pepsi Dig In

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pepsi Dig In has tapped Slutty Vegan founder, Pinky Cole Hayes, to help shine a light on the nation’s best Black-owned restaurants.

In an on brand move for Cole Hayes, who commits herself to uplifting Black business owners, the partnership is set to build awareness of Black restaurateurs producing culinary excellence on all fronts.

A champion of her success from the start, Pepsi Dig In shared their excitement to officially partner with Cole Hayes.

“Pepsi Dig In has been a proud supporter of Slutty Vegan since the beginning, and part of the restaurant’s success is a testament to the platform’s mission to help grow the businesses it backs. Programs like Restaurant Royalty are an integral step in that process because it rallies restaurants’ existing fans, engages new ones, and leverages the Pepsi brand’s network and scale to help make a long-term impact,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Food Service.

Fans have the power at Pepsi Dig In. They can nominate their favorite restaurants to receive tools and resources for growth like access to the Square Point of Sales Tools. Also up for grabs is a coveted spot in the PEPSI Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency at MGM Resorts.

But, don’t worry, supporters don’t go without rewards. Current prizes for participation include a trip to New Orleans for the Super Bowl and roundtrip JetBlue travel certificates.

In a statement, Cole Hayes testified that Slutty Vegan wouldn’t be where it is today without its community of fans.

“From the start they’ve been dedicated and loyal in supporting Slutty Vegan’s journey from a food truck to a multi-city restaurant chain and $100 million brand. That’s why I’m thrilled to be partnering with Pepsi Dig In, a platform that has been there for me since the beginning, to inspire even more foodies to be vocal about their favorite restaurants and help crown them Restaurant Royalty,” she said.

EatOkra, National Urban League, and TikTok food critic Keith Lee, have also joined Pepsi in this venture. Together, they work to amplify Black businesses in the food industry. However, their efforts don’t stop at marketing and advertising. The Pepsi Dig In program also provides pro bono, bespoke digital consultation and services. One of its most popular, Black Restaurants Deliver, brings online ordering and delivery capabilities to Black-owned restaurants that otherwise wouldn’t have the capacity.

Pepsi Dig In also powers Black Restaurant Week. Every August the campaign doubles down on efforts to help consumers discover black-owned restaurants, food trucks, sweets, and more. This year they are presenting the eighth annual campaign in the Atlanta metro area.

Another popular initiative is Pepsi Dig In Day. Every November 6 since 2021, Black restaurateurs and other companies are invited to join, inspire, and reward consumers for frequenting Black-owned eateries. Getting involved takes just three easy steps:

1. Eat: Dine at a local Black-owned restaurant in person or by ordering online, and save your receipt.

2. Upload: Visit DigInPassport.com to sign up, upload your receipt, and automatically earn a chance to win culinary rewards. For those who upload their receipts on Dig In Day, Pepsi also will offer access to a soon-to-be-announced, limited-edition premium collectible item.

3. Repeat: Start supporting local Black-owned eateries before, during, and after the special day; encourage family and friends to do the same by sharing delicious meals on social with #DigInDay.

