Black Excellence Shines at Songwriters Hall of Fame: SZA, Timbaland Honored

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 53rd Annual Induction and Awards Dinner illuminated New York City with a celebration that honored the extraordinary contributions of some of the most iconic songwriters in the music industry. This year’s event was particularly momentous with a lineup of presenters and performers that showcased Black excellence in music, including Timbaland, Missy Elliott, El Debarge, Nile Rodgers, El DeBarge and Deniece Williams. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for Radio One to bring you the tea.

On the Red Carpet Timbaland, who came with his beautiful family, reveals to Radio One that despite the buzz to the contrary Verzuz is coming back “Keep your eyes open,”, he teases.

SZA made history as the second Black woman to win the Hal David Starlight Award, following in the footsteps of Alicia Keys, who received the honor in 2005.

Nile Rodgers, a towering figure in the music world, presented SZA with the Hal David Starlight Award. He commended her songwriting abilities, which he said “blends ethereal qualities with authentic emotion”. SZA’s intimate acoustic performance of “Snooze” was a heartfelt highlight of the evening, affirming her place among the industry’s elite.

Missy Elliott, another powerhouse of Black musical talent, inducted her longtime collaborator Timbaland. She highlighted Timbaland’s transformative influence on hip-hop. Timbaland’s medley of hits was a vibrant celebration of his groundbreaking career.

The evening began with a powerful performance of “Fame” by the 2024 Abe Olman Scholarship recipients. Deniece Williams then set the tone with her 1984 hit “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” energizing the crowd and inducting Oscar-winning songwriter Dean Pitchford. This was followed by a lively performance by The Bacon Brothers, who inducted Pitchford with a rousing rendition of “Footloose.”

Kevin Bacon tells Radio One that he might just “love music more than acting.”

Country superstar Carrie Underwood performed “Jesus Take the Wheel” to honor Hillary Lindsey, whom she dubbed the “queen of modern Nashville songwriting.” Keith Urban joined Lindsey for a moving medley, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” showcasing Lindsey’s exceptional songwriting talent.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Johnny Mercer Award to Diane Warren. Andra Day‘s powerful performance of “Stand Up for Something” and El Debarge’s rendition of “Rhythm of the Night” brought the evening to a joyful close, celebrating Warren’s illustrious career and the enduring power of songwriting.

This year’s celebration was a testament to the rich and diverse heritage of music, shining a strong spotlight on the remarkable achievements of Black artists and songwriters.

You can catch some snippets of the Red Carpet from the Songwriters Awards and the Apollo Spring Gala in the video above.

Photos and video by Se7en with Revenue Entertainment.