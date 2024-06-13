Listen Live
Local

Marilyn Mosby’s 1-Year House Arrest Set To Begin Next Week

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby will begin her one-year house arrest on June 20 for her perjury and mortgage fraud convictions.

She has officially filed an appeal on both convictions.

RELATED: Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury &amp; Mortgage Fraud Convictions

Related Stories

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, her lawyers asked that she be allowed to use common areas in her apartment building as part of her list of approved places she can go. Her lawyers said the allowance would let her use the spaces when her daughters visit, which was approved by the judge.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Mosby will be monitored electronically and can only leave her residence for work, education, and other approved reasons.

The former prosecutor was sentenced on May 23 to three years of supervised release and 12 months of home confinement. She also filed for an appeal to get her Florida condo back, which she had to forfeit along with 90% of the proceeds.

RELATED: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing

Her lawyers argue that while her appeals are pending, she shouldn’t have to give up her property.

Mosby was found guilty in two separate trials of lying on a mortgage application and for COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Marilyn Mosby’s 1-Year House Arrest Set To Begin Next Week appeared first on 92 Q.

Marilyn Mosby’s 1-Year House Arrest Set To Begin Next Week  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close