Listen Live
Hair

Rihanna Serves Luscious Curls At The Fenty Hair Launch Party

Rihanna was all smiles as she showed off her latest creation, Fenty Hair, and the juicy effect it has on her natural mane.

Published on June 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Rihanna dug deeply into her billionaire mogul bag and presented the world with Fenty Hair late last week. Since then, the internet has been in shambles, with some folks excited to try the new collection and others questioning it because they can’t recall ever seeing the singer’s natural hair.

Rihanna serves hair goals at the Fenty Hair Launch

So when the Bajan baddie stepped out to the Los Angeles launch of Fenty Hair with dirty blonde curls moisturized to perfection, it proved that this latest offering under her growing empire will take the haircare world by storm.

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Hair Brand Launch in LA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Rihanna looked radiant in a custom Bottega Veneta blood-red skirt and matching oversized jacket, paired with a diamond and ruby Manish Malhotra necklace on her neck. The 36-year-old businesswoman was all smiles as she showed off her latest creation and the juicy effect it has on her natural hair.

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Rihanna’s team, Justine Marjan, Global Stylist, Fenty Hair, Ursula Stephen, Global Stylist, Fenty Hair, Rihanna, and Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s Personal Stylist, joined her at the launch. The singer’s loyalty is unmatched! Both Stephen and Williams have been working with the mother of two since her early days in the industry.

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Hair Brand Launch in LA

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Ursula Stephens Salon shared their hair journey in a reel posted to her Instagram page.

Rihanna broke barriers when she entered the beauty world. She changed the game by offering a full range of products with an extensive complexion range. She shifted the lingerie world when she prioritized diversity and size inclusivity. If we’ve learned anything from her at all, it’s that she does her research on what’s missing in an industry before she enters it. As the critics continue to do what they do best, our favorite billionaire princess is laughing all the way to the bank.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Rocks Her Natural Curls In The Streets Of New York And We Are Here For It

Rihanna’s Blonde Girl Era Just Inspire Our New Summer Look

Rihanna Serves Luscious Curls At The Fenty Hair Launch Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close