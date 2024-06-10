Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down Onstage At Tampa Concert 

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion got emotional on stage at her concert in Tampa over the weekend, which was captured by a fan in the audience.

Megan Thee Stallion has endured a lot within the last few years, and fans saw how the strain of it all impacted her during her recent concert in Tampa, Florida, Saturday (June 8). A fan captured the moment as the Houston native was gearing up to perform her smash hit “Cobra.” As the song’s instrumental track began, Megan could be seen visibly tearing up. The crowd cheered wildly, encouraging her.

The “Hiss” artist was visibly fanning herself and began to recite the lyrics but broke down again, with the entire scene captured on the large video screen behind her on the stage. The fans at Amalie Arena cheered louder, with some fans yelling out “We love you, queen!!!” in support of her during that emotional moment. For Megan Thee Stallion, the moment comes after a trying week that saw an AI-generated video of her having sex go viral across the web. She also had to deal with some unwanted comments after Eminem took a jab at her in his recent single, “Houdini,” referring to the infamous incident where she was shot by Tory Lanez. Representatives for the Grammy Award winner didn’t respond to any inquiries made by the press after news of the viral fake video spread.

Although she didn’t refer to it outright, many feel it was part of the inspiration behind a post that she made on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday that promised retribution on those who wronged her: “It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Y’all going too far, Fake a— s—t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.” The 29-year-old is touring in advance of her upcoming album, MEGAN, set to debut June 28.

She did thank all the fans afterword in a post on Instagram for their support. “TAMPA HOTTIES Thank you I love y’all! Thee energy was everything! Love you hotties ,” she wrote in the caption.

