Nike Introduces Its 1st Breakdancing Sneaker, The Nike Jam

For decades break dancers have been poppin’ and lockin’ in everything from Air Force 1s and shell toes to Timberland boots. Now, Nike is blessing them with a silhouette made specifically for their fancy footwork just in time for the Olympic games in Paris this summer.

According to GQ, the Swoosh brand has just introduced the first ever sneaker made for break dancers dubbed the Nike Jam as break dancers gear up for the competition that’s set to go down in Paris this coming July. The silhouette has been in the works for quite a few years and with the input of some world class B-boys and B-girls, Nike is ready to unleash their latest creation on the Hip-Hop world.

GQ reports:

The Nike Jam has been in development for over seven years, with on-the-ground research performed at the famed Nike Sports Research Lab in Beaverton, Oregon. The company invited pro breakers to demonstrate to Nike’s designers exactly how they like to move in their shoes, per Fast Company, and apparently even brought in a DJ to help set the appropriate mood. In film sessions, Nike analyzed the movement of the dancers and carefully measured the impact of their feet on the floor, looking for ways to maximize comfort and energy return. It resulted in a shoe that makes breakdancing as smooth and tactile as possible.

The silhouette itself is low and compact, made of a combination of leather and knit mesh and built atop a sizable gum sole. The heel tab and lace lock are reminiscent of the Nike Metcon, which is built for high-intensity interval workouts that include jump rope, burpees, and box jumps, all somewhat similar in terms of the need for agility and speed. But Nike didn’t neglect the style factor, either: the Jam are handsome enough to be worn casually, with pleasing retro quality that nods to breaking’s roots in ‘70s and ’80s street culture.

Expect to see these all over the hood as heads busts all kinds of moves from the corner to the park as the summer heat engulfs your city and gives heads a reason to dance all night long.

The Nike Jam is set to release sometime this summer for $120.

Check out pics of the kicks, and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair in the comments section below.

