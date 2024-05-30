Listen Live
Celebrity

Cardi B & Sha’Carri Richardson Getting Their Nails Done Together Is The Good Girlfriend Moment You Need To See

We're here for Black girl magic, sisterhood, a nail slay, and, more importantly, winning on our own terms!

Published on May 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

The 2024 Paris Olympics start in late July, but thanks to Sha’Carri RichardsonandCardi B, we are already hype.

This month, the two “it girls” met for the first time during a collaboration with NBC. In a clip that first aired during the Kentucky Derby, the conversation, interaction, and laughs were just as good as we thought it would be.  

Not only are both of these women powerhouses who dominate their respective fields, but they look good and take no ‘ish while doing it! Cardi and ‘Carri are the duo we didn’t know we needed but are so glad we have.

Scroll to see the video – and learn more about the epic moment below.

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Her First 100m Race Of The Olympic Season

Cardi B and Sha’Carri Richardson dish about the 2024 Olympics while getting their nails slayed.

In a video released on May 4, the two vibrant personalities meet in a hotel suite. Sha’Carri rocks feed-in cornrows with beads and a white athleisure outfit. She’s giving tennis-core. On the other hand, Cardi oozes quintessential hip-hop style with a printed body con, a mini fuschia Chanel flap, and big, bad curls.

The two aren’t there just to talk but to get together like good girlfriends and get their nails done. The self-care service is a perfect activity for Cardi and Sha’Carri because both are known for their dramatic claws.

World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Along with looks to die for and outfits that make a statement, the pairs’ respective nail games don’t miss.

While getting their nails slayed, Cardi and Sha’Carri discuss the upcoming Paris games. Sha’Carri, the world champion in the women’s 100-meter dash, shares her busy “9 to 5” training schedule, while Cardi talks about her love of Paris shopping.

The video ends with Cardi promising to come to the 2024 Olympics to watch Sha’Carri go for the gold and ends with “To Be Continued” across the screen. Knowing this dynamic duo, who knows what else is in store?

Christian Siriano - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Aurora Rose / Getty

RELATED: Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

The banter, fits, and smiles made us laugh the entire time. We’re here for Black girl magic, sisterhood, a nail slay, and, more importantly, winning on our own terms!

Watch the video below.

RELATED

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Sha’Carri Richardson Dishes On How She Finds Inspiration For Hairstyles

Introducing Sha’Carri Richardson, The Face Of The New Nike X Jacquemus Collection

Cardi B & Sha’Carri Richardson Getting Their Nails Done Together Is The Good Girlfriend Moment You Need To See  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Wendy's Food Truck Rolls Into Rolling Stone Live
Local

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week

April Fools Comedy Jam
Entertainment

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money

5 items
Shop

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

News

Sean Kingston & His Mom Arrested On Fraud Charges

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close