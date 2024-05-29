Meet Rachel Gilmer, Director Of The Dream Defenders’ Healing And Justice Center

As NewsOne embarks on a new partnership with Dream Defenders, we’re privileged to spotlight Rachel Gilmer, director of the organization’s Healing And Justice Center.

Central to the mission of Dream Defenders is the recognition that merely opposing oppressive systems falls short of fostering genuine safety and equity. Gilmer emphasized that point and highlighted Dream Defenders’ deep roots and dedication to radical hope and transformative progress.

“It’s crucial that we don’t lose heart,” Gilmer said.

The Dream Defenders communicates a vision firmly grounded in faith, optimism and a steadfast belief in the potential for a better world to demonstrate the type of resilience that is essential for addressing systemic injustices.

In that context, Gilmer recounted a pivotal moment following the tragic killing of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a decade ago. That was when Dream Defenders embarked on a listening project to understand community needs. Contrary to expectations, Gilmer said, the outcry was not solely for the abolition of policing and prisons; it was also a plea for safety and healing.

The Healing And Justice Center

The Dream Defenders’ Healing And Justice Center is dedicated to addressing trauma and nurturing communities. Gilmer spoke about responses to tragedies in different communities and contrasted them with the abundant resources provided to predominantly white areas in the aftermath of shootings in marginalized neighborhoods.

Through advocacy, Gilmer said it is imperative to provide resources for healing and resilience.

“Hurt people, hurt people,” Gilmer affirmed, highlighting the nature of violence and the necessity of breaking that cycle through collective healing efforts.

Drawing inspiration from historical figures like Harriet Tubman, Gilmer underscores the indomitable spirit required to confront injustice. Tubman’s relentless pursuit of freedom serves as a beacon of courage and resilience. Nonetheless, reminding us of our capacity to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

In essence, Gilmer’s message encapsulates the core values of Dream Defenders: A steadfast commitment to hope, healing and transformative change. As NewsOne embarks on this new partnership, we invite readers to explore Gilmer’s insights and join the collective endeavor for a more just and equitable world.

Who are the Dream Defenders?

Dream Defenders was founded in April 2012 after the tragic killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The group was marching and fighting for justice for Trayvon and so many like him.

For deeper insights into the ethos of Dream Defenders and its dynamic partnership with NewsOne, we invite you to watch the video above.

