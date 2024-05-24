Memorial Day Travel: Whether You’re Flying Or Driving, What You Need To Know

Memorial Day officially kicks off the summer travel season. Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel weekend, per the Georgia Department of Transportation.
This year’s road trips are expected to set a record with about 38 million traveling by car AAA reports. If you live in the metro Atlanta area, avoid the roadways between noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday or Friday, which is expected to be the most congested times.
Memorial Day travel tips:
Plan Ahead
- Book Early: Hotels and flights fill up quickly, so book as early as possible to get the best deals and availability.
- Check Travel Restrictions: Ensure you are aware of any travel restrictions or requirements for your destination, especially if traveling internationally.
Prepare for Crowds
- Travel Off-Peak: If possible, start your trip a day or two before the holiday weekend to avoid the heaviest traffic.
- Allow Extra Time: Expect longer wait times at airports, train stations, and on the road. Leave earlier than usual to account for delays.
Safety First
- Vehicle Check: If driving, make sure your car is in good condition. Check the oil, tires, brakes, and battery.
- Emergency Kit: Pack an emergency kit with essentials like a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, water, and snacks.
Smart Packing
- Pack Light: Bring only what you need to avoid extra baggage fees and make your travel experience smoother.
- Essentials in Carry-On: Keep essential items like medications, important documents, and valuables in your carry-on bag.
Stay Informed
- Weather Updates: Check the weather forecast for your destination and along your travel route.
- Travel Alerts: Sign up for travel alerts from airlines or travel apps to stay updated on any changes to your plans.
Health Precautions
- Sanitization: Carry hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and masks. Clean high-touch surfaces in public areas.
- Hydrate and Rest: Stay hydrated and get enough rest to keep your immune system strong during travel.
Fun and Relaxation
- Entertainment: Bring books, music, or podcasts to keep you entertained during long waits or travel times.
- Explore Safely: Once at your destination, explore local attractions, but remember to follow any safety guidelines in place.
Memorial Day Travel: Whether You’re Flying Or Driving, What You Need To Know was originally published on myclassixatl.com
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Jasmine Crockett’s ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG
-
The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast
-
Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
-
Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring
-
Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts