Listen Live
Entertainment

Memorial Day Travel: Whether You’re Flying Or Driving, What You Need To Know

Published on May 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrating independence day

Source: M_a_y_a / Getty

Memorial Day officially kicks off the summer travel season. Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel weekend, per the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This year’s road trips are expected to set a record with about 38 million traveling by car AAA reports. If you live in the metro Atlanta area, avoid the roadways between noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday or Friday, which is expected to be the most congested times.

Plane at Camp Atterbury

Source: Camp Atterbury / Camp Atterbury

Memorial Day travel tips:

Plan Ahead

  1. Book Early: Hotels and flights fill up quickly, so book as early as possible to get the best deals and availability.
  2. Check Travel Restrictions: Ensure you are aware of any travel restrictions or requirements for your destination, especially if traveling internationally.

Prepare for Crowds

  1. Travel Off-Peak: If possible, start your trip a day or two before the holiday weekend to avoid the heaviest traffic.
  2. Allow Extra Time: Expect longer wait times at airports, train stations, and on the road. Leave earlier than usual to account for delays.

Safety First

  1. Vehicle Check: If driving, make sure your car is in good condition. Check the oil, tires, brakes, and battery.
  2. Emergency Kit: Pack an emergency kit with essentials like a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, water, and snacks.

Smart Packing

  1. Pack Light: Bring only what you need to avoid extra baggage fees and make your travel experience smoother.
  2. Essentials in Carry-On: Keep essential items like medications, important documents, and valuables in your carry-on bag.
Woman in Airport

Source: General / General

Stay Informed

  1. Weather Updates: Check the weather forecast for your destination and along your travel route.
  2. Travel Alerts: Sign up for travel alerts from airlines or travel apps to stay updated on any changes to your plans.

Health Precautions

  1. Sanitization: Carry hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and masks. Clean high-touch surfaces in public areas.
  2. Hydrate and Rest: Stay hydrated and get enough rest to keep your immune system strong during travel.

Fun and Relaxation

  1. Entertainment: Bring books, music, or podcasts to keep you entertained during long waits or travel times.
  2. Explore Safely: Once at your destination, explore local attractions, but remember to follow any safety guidelines in place.

 

 

Memorial Day Travel: Whether You’re Flying Or Driving, What You Need To Know  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
7 items
News

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Music

Jasmine Crockett’s ‘​​Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ Roast Inspires Songs Mocking MTG

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

9 items
News

Cam’ron CNN Interview Goes Off The Rails When Asked About Diddy, Xitter Reacts

17 items
Sports

The All-Time Best NBA Nicknames

11 items
Sports

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

12 items
News

Tahiry Calls Joe Budden Hypocrite For Domestic Violence Commentary, Hell Breaks Loose

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close