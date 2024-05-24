Memorial Day Travel: Whether You’re Flying Or Driving, What You Need To Know

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Memorial Day officially kicks off the summer travel season. Ahead of what is expected to be a busy travel weekend, per the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This year’s road trips are expected to set a record with about 38 million traveling by car AAA reports. If you live in the metro Atlanta area, avoid the roadways between noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday or Friday, which is expected to be the most congested times.

Memorial Day travel tips:

Plan Ahead

Book Early: Hotels and flights fill up quickly, so book as early as possible to get the best deals and availability. Check Travel Restrictions: Ensure you are aware of any travel restrictions or requirements for your destination, especially if traveling internationally.

Prepare for Crowds

Travel Off-Peak: If possible, start your trip a day or two before the holiday weekend to avoid the heaviest traffic. Allow Extra Time: Expect longer wait times at airports, train stations, and on the road. Leave earlier than usual to account for delays.

Safety First

Vehicle Check: If driving, make sure your car is in good condition. Check the oil, tires, brakes, and battery. Emergency Kit: Pack an emergency kit with essentials like a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, water, and snacks.

Smart Packing

Pack Light: Bring only what you need to avoid extra baggage fees and make your travel experience smoother. Essentials in Carry-On: Keep essential items like medications, important documents, and valuables in your carry-on bag.

Stay Informed

Weather Updates: Check the weather forecast for your destination and along your travel route. Travel Alerts: Sign up for travel alerts from airlines or travel apps to stay updated on any changes to your plans.

Health Precautions

Sanitization: Carry hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and masks. Clean high-touch surfaces in public areas. Hydrate and Rest: Stay hydrated and get enough rest to keep your immune system strong during travel.

Fun and Relaxation

Entertainment: Bring books, music, or podcasts to keep you entertained during long waits or travel times. Explore Safely: Once at your destination, explore local attractions, but remember to follow any safety guidelines in place.

