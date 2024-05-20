nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Christian rapper nobigdyl. has officially been crowned the “fan favorite” winner of Tiny Desk’s first-ever “Fan Favorite Vote” contest!

The video series, known for live concerts that take place at the infamous NPR News location in Washington, D.C., celebrated its 10-year anniversary with this contest that accumulated over 7,000 applications from contestants worldwide. Alongside a panel of judges which included Tiny Desk producers, fans were given the opportunity to vote. This vote gave listeners an opportunity to choose their favorite contestant from the condensed list of 45 finalists and nobigdyl. won them over with more than 10,000 votes for his performance of “Go With The Ghost.” Tiny Desk judge Durand Bernarr referred to the rapper’s performance as one of his favorites due to its “groove and catchiness.”

Known for his transparent lyrics that reference real life situations that make a person stop and reflect, the judges didn’t hesitate to do just that. Bobby Carter, the series producer and host, reflected on the rappers lyrics saying, “He’s really going deep.” nobigdyl. shared his inspiration behind the song “Go With The Ghost,” explaining how it all came from a place of surrender.

“Knowing that the life that I wanted to live would cost me the life I was living. There was a moment where I knew I had to give myself over to my vices or submit to the hard work of trusting God and thus, healing,” he said. “This song is about that moment and the moments after. It’s a song that I hope resonates with anyone on a journey of hearing and choosing God’s voice.”

Tiny Desk’s “Fan Favorite Vote” contest is a part of NPR’s larger annual contest where each year, judges-only vote from a group of “Top Shelf” submissions in search of an artist to win their own Tiny Desk concert and partnership with a mentor in the industry. This year’s 10th anniversary twist includes fan voting and a headlining spot on the “Tiny Desk Concert On The Road Tour” coming this summer.

nobigdyl. won the hearts of fans, taking home the honor of “fan favorite.” We’ll find out if he’s won the hearts of the judges as well in the weeks to come!

