New Gospel Songs This Week (May 17, 2024): Deitrick Haddon, Maverick City Music & More

Published on May 20, 2024

gospel songs this week - may 17 - photo from 2021 Praise In The Park

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The latest release of gospel songs this week (May 17) include some fruitful albums from Deitrick Haddon and Maverick City Music.

Deitrick Haddon released his long-awaited album, “One Night In California,” today on May 17 — a day in which he’s also celebrating his 51st birthday. The album release was accompanied by a music video for the title track.

EXCLUSIVE: Deitrick Haddon Opens Up About ‘One Night In California,’ How He Maintains His Mental Health & More

 

Maverick City Music released their album, “The Maverick Way Reimagined,” today featuring this reimagined version of “Rest On Us (Spirit Come Move Over Us)” originally performed by Brandon Lake and Eniola Abioye. The new version features Sam Rivera.

 

The “One Hallelujah Tour” with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr recently wrapped and to celebrate its commencement, the tour buddies released a song of the same name. If you attended a show, you probably heard the song. If not, hear it here:

 

SEE ALSO: Jekalyn Carr Shares Powerful Testimony In “You Carried Me” Short Film

 

nobigdyl. shared a new song called “loved!” It’s the perfect sentiment following the rapper’s recent win in Tiny Desk’s “Fan Favorite” contest. This vote gave fans an opportunity to choose their favorite contestant from the condensed list of 45 finalists and nobigdyl. won them over with more than 10,000 votes for his performance of “Go With The Ghost.”

 

New Gospel Songs This Week (May 17, 2024): Deitrick Haddon, Maverick City Music & More  was originally published on elev8.com

