She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

We’re excited to announce the She Said It First podcast, an original show from the Urban One Podcast Network. Each week, hosts Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake, aka ‘IndesKribeaBULL’, bring you a refreshing and humorous take on the latest happenings in the world, trending topics on social media, and offer some hilarious yet insightful advice through their ‘Sista to Sista’ hotline.

What To Expect From The Podcast

If you’re ready for a good kiki and some piping hot tea, join us for one of the most entertaining and engaging podcasts out there.

You can expect conversations about cultural topics like older women dating younger men and traveling as a millennial. Lynee’ and Jerrilyn, aka IndesKribeaBULL, also take questions from viewers and listeners through the Sista 2 Sista Hotline, offering helpful and honest advice from one sista to another.

Lynee’ and Jerrilyn, are also using this podcast to shine a light on the next generation of Black creatives in music, art, movies, fashion, entertainment, and tv and film. They’ll have guests from around the world sharing their latest projects and unique perspectives.

Meet The Hosts

Lynee Monae, the multi-talented comedian and actress making waves in the digital world. With her infectious humor and versatile acting chops, Lynee has captured the hearts of audiences across social media platforms, particularly on her wildly popular TikTok account, @lynee_monae. Known for her hilarious comedy sketches and relatable content, Lynee seamlessly blends humor with beauty expertise, offering engaging wig reviews and hairstyling tips that keep her followers coming back for more.

Beyond her beauty expertise, Lynee’s dynamic presence shines through in her viral dance trends and POV jokes, showcasing her creativity and comedic flair. With an impressive following of over 800,000 fans and counting, Lynee Monae continues to leave her mark on the digital landscape, captivating audiences with her unique blend of comedy and charisma.

Jerrilyn Lake, aka ‘IndesKribeaBULL’ is an Atlanta-based entertainer originally from Memphis, TN. She is a singer/songwriter and comedic actress with over 1 million social media followers. She is an event host and improv comedian who also travels as the lead vocalist of a cover band. In 2018, she launched a clothing line called OK2B Apparel, where she fuses fashion and activism.

IndesKribeaBULL has worked with Essence magazine, Peacock Streaming Network, Change for America, Vocal Media, and many other companies. As a brand ambassador, IndesKribeaBULL has helped to increase brand awareness for local Atlanta businesses in the following industries: hair care, skin care, clothing, music, and financial services. Recently, IndesKribeaBULL traveled to Washington, D.C. to lobby against MAGA Republicans in Congress to stop the decrease In benefits to Medicare/Medicaid recipients and military veterans.

“She Said It First” is available on Urban One Podcasts and all major podcast platforms. Executive Produced by Dre Smith (Sr. Director of Operations) and Produced by Jahi Whitehead (Podcast Producer). For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@urban1podcasts.com