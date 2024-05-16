After Overcoming Health Challenges This Year, Justin Bieber’s Next Act Is Parenthood

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

While celebrities may live different lives than the general public, when there’s new life afoot, we all circle the wagons to ensure the child has the support they need. To that end, it’s important all players and participators are at an optimal performance level.

This month, singer Justin Bieber announced his latest collaboration, a baby with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The couple posted the same clip to their respective pages on Instagram, announcing their pending bundle of joy. Hailey is 6 months along with a due date projected for later this summer.

Bieber has never shied away from giving people an inside look at his personal life. He’s cried on social media before and shared other life and health updates.

Ahead of the news of the baby on board, Bieber gave a personal health update. Back in March, the 30-year-old showed he regained mobility in his face after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last June. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a singles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. This can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

For Bieber, contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome left his face partially paralyzed. In an Instagram story posted on March 15, he points the camera at his face as he looks from side to side, moves his eyebrows up and then finally gives a full smile. He wrote “wait for it” on the clip, but didn’t provide any other details on his health condition.

When Bieber first revealed his diagnosis in June 2023, he told fans he would take time to rest and relax. He eventually canceled the remaining dates on his tour to address his health challenges.

Now, with Ramsay Hunt syndrome presumably behind him, Bieber is preparing to tackle fatherhood. As a self-proclaimed “Jesus Guy,” you can bet God is at the forefront of that journey.

Bieber has openly spoken about the Lord in the past. He will stop at saying he is religious, but will regularly post content on his social media accounts from Judah Smith and Churchome. Bieber became affiliated with Smith and Churchome when he was 15 years old and told GQ in 2021, the relationship has been a constant stronghold in his life.

“Justin is blessed,” Bieber’s friend Chance the Rapper told GQ. “It’s like an aura, to be touched by God.”

Well, may the blessings of God continue to fall on Bieber and his growing family.

