Ryan Report: Tye Diggs, McDonalds, the NBA, and More!

Get the rundown from Ryan on McDonald’s to end free refills; anti-sex beds in Paris for the Summer Olympics; Taye Diggs sings about his dislike of his clean face for a movie role, TNT outbid by NBC for broadcast rights to the NBA – “Inside The NBA” in its last season; Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for Season 16 announced, the rumor of Ryan being casted in a video chat, and more.
