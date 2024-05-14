News

Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95

Published on May 14, 2024

William Lawson

Source: William Lawson / Radio One Houston

It is with very heavy hearts that we share news that Rev. William Lawson, the Houston Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church founding pastor, has passed away. He was 95 years old.

In 1962, The Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church was established Rev. Lawson and his wife, Audrey Hoffman Lawson. Lawson retired in 2004 and was honored as Founding Pastor Emeritus.

The official Instagram Page for Wheeler Church said the following:

“It is with both inexpressible sorrow and overwhelming gratitude that we announce the passing of our Founding Pastor, Reverend William A. Lawson on May 14, 2024. He has completed his time of service here on earth and is now enjoying eternal rest. In his nearly 96 years, Reverend Lawson has served as husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, as well as preacher, professor, and civil rights leader. But whatever title you may have used to describe him, it has been said many times that Reverend Bill Lawson was ‘Houston’s Pastor.’”

Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

