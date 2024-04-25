Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

April 25, 2024

Birthday Bash 2024 is going down June 22nd and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner  “Crash The Bash” contest.

 

TODAY’S KEYWORD: CORNER

Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST (starting Monday April 29th) to get the keyword to text 71007  for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta.

official contest rules

