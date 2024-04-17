News

Family Of Mister Cee Reveal Cause Of Death

Mister Cee was 57.

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

It's Time For Hip Hop In NYC: Brooklyn

The passing of Mister Cee shocked the Hip-Hop community when the news went wide earlier this month, and now new details are emerging. The family of the legendary DJ has spoken via a statement to reveal the cause of death to the public.

All Hip Hop exclusively obtained a statement from the family of DJ Mister Cee which provided context on the sudden loss.

From All Hip Hop:

On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin “DJ Mister Cee” Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip Hop Community. The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was Diabetes related coronary artery/kidney disease. Details about the public funeral service will be announced shortly. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time. Thank you.

Mister Cee was an instrumental figure in Hip-Hop, working with the likes of Big Daddy Kane, and was key in bringing Biggie Smalls, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. to the masses. Cee was also an on-air personality and a working DJ who routinely toured and hosted events.

An announcement of a public memorial service is said to be forthcoming.

Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty

Family Of Mister Cee Reveal Cause Of Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

Pop Culture

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Entertainment

Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

Close