Mollie Bell & Master Herbalist Patrick Delves | Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 3, 2024

Community Activist Mollie Bell returns to our classroom on Wednesday Morning. Mollie, an avowed Democrat will explain why the abortion issue may be the party’s secret weapon going into the fall elections. Mollie Will also discusses the apparent lack of enthusiasm among young voters for Joe Biden. Before Mollie, Master Herbalist Patrick Delves will join us. Patrick has more than 35 years as a Holistic Practitioner. Patrick will answer any health questions you may have. The Faith Brothers will also join. us. The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa.

 

 

“Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

