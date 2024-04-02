podcast category header logo 2021
Dr. Velva Boles, Kaam Howard & Frank Malone | Carl Nelson Show

Published on April 2, 2024

Physician-scientist Dr. Velva Boles provides us with COVID- COVID-19 update. If you took the jab or know someone who did, Dr. V has some very important information to share. Dr. V will also discuss Baton Rougues’ controversial Brave Cave. Before Dr. V Reparations United’s Kaam Howard will check-in. Frank Malone from the 100 Fathers Inc. will also join us. The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion!

Tune in to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Dr. Velva Boles, Kaam Howard & Frank Malone | Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

