Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals

For days now the Hip-Hop culture have been joking around about a “Civil War” taking place what with Future and Kendrick Lamar going at Drake and J. Cole, but will Travis Scott actually partake in the impending battle for bragging rights? Probably not but he did collaborate with Future on his latest offering.

Linking up for the visuals to “Type Sh*t,”Future and Metro Booming welcome Travis Scott and Playboi Carti into the fold as they hold down a parking garage with their respective teams before heading to the stripe club to make it rain on some thunderous talent. Rappers don’t make it rain much these days in their videos. Just sayin.’

Back on the Left Coast, Hip-Hop legend E-40 keeps his legacy alive in 2024 and for his Trae Tha Truth assisted clip to “Succaz,” E and Trae take to an empty convention center to style in a black and red truck where they drop their bars and sip on some potion in the middle of the day because that’s how successful people do when they have all their life together and time to kill. Kinda weird seeing E-40 with absolutely no jewelry on.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from SiR, Killah Priest and Sea One, and more.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN FT. TRAVIS SCOTT & PLAYBOI CARTI – “TYPE SH*T”

E-40 FT. TRAE THA TRUTH – “SUCCAZ”

SIR – “YOU”

KILLAH PRIEST & SEA ONE – “WHAT IT IS”

PETEY PABLO – “PETEY PABLO”

5IVE – “MILE IN MY SHOES”

KENYON DIXON – “CAN I HAVE THIS GROOVE”

