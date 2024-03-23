Coco Jones Talks Future Plans With ‘Nylon Mag’ – Her Future Husband And Kids, A Possible Country Album, & New Pics For Pinterest

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones is Nylon magazine’s March 2024 cover girl. And the images marking the Spring editorial moment are red hot.

Coco and the fashion publication posted pictures of the fire editorial shoot on Instagram on March 21. The theme of the images is clearly ‘bold and red,’ reflecting the corresponding article focusing on the 26-year-old’s ownership of her life, her romantic future, and her career choices.

Coco Jones is ravishing in red.

Combining her eye for fashion with her unique personality, Coco wears versions of monochromatic red for Nylon. The photos display different vibes and tones. But let’s be clear: Coco is ‘that girl’ in each one.

Our favorite shot features the “Bel-Air” actress in a funky yet modern look. Styled by Jan-Michael Quammie, Coco mixes an over-the-top red large beaded mini dress from Schiaparelli with a red “Big Bowler Cap” from Esenshel. She complements her fit with opaque cherry-red tights and Jimmy Choo pumps. Her jewelry choices are diamonds and silver from Alexis Bittar and Jenny Bird.

As expected when a fashion girlie meets a fashion magazine, Coco’s shots are a non-stop parade of luscious luxury designers. Other labels and fashion houses featured Include David Koma, Gucci, Givenchy, Heist Studios, Attico, Hermes, and Gianvito Rossi.

Gag over Coco’s all-red looks below.

Nylon also posted a behind-the-scenes video of the “ICU” singer posing and playing with angles. In the capture, Coco is effortlessly beautiful, having fun with the camera.

While posing, she takes a moment to tell the magazine about her recent interaction with another Black woman fashionista and singer, Beyoncé. Coco says they spoke at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s recent post-Oscar Gold Party and that the Renaissance leader remains a dream collaborator for her.

“My dream professional collaborator is, of course, Beyoncé,” Coco said. “And I know I mention her a lot, and I really can’t do anything about that. It’s really on her to be less amazing, and she won’t, so here we are again. But yeah, I think I could learn a lot from the longevity she’s had in her career.”

Coco Jones wants it all, but first has to ‘do Coco.’

During her full Nylon interview, Coco candidly shared even more about collaborations and her career. After a somewhat rocky entry into the entertainment scene as a Disney star and social media influencer, the singer is now ready to tell her story through music.

“I think my debut EP version of myself was ‘I don’t know, y’all tell me,’” Coco said to Nylon. “But so much has changed in my personal life and in my work dynamic with people that I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve got to know.’ Because if not me, then who’s going to tell me who I’m supposed to be? It has to come from me because I’m the only consistent thing here.”

Coco is also determined to do what she can before getting serious about marriage, kids, and accountability to others. While she looks forward to ‘having it all’ before ‘it all’ happens, she also has a possible country album coming and more Pinterest pictures to keep her fans inspired.

“I know [what] I have to accomplish careerwise so I can be satisfied with the version of Coco that just had to do Coco. And then there’ll be me that’s married, and I’ll have to give of myself to another person, and we’ll have to compromise so we can do life together,” said the Grammy nominee about her plans for the future.

She continued, “And that Coco’s a little more selfless. And then when I have freaking kids, it’s like, ‘Well, damn.’ So by the time I get there, I’ll need whatever I did in my ‘only about me’ stage to really carry over so I can be an individual, but I don’t have to grind it out with no end in sight.”

Read her full interview here.

Coco Jones Talks Future Plans With 'Nylon Mag' – Her Future Husband And Kids, A Possible Country Album, & New Pics For Pinterest