The Xenomorph Returns In New ‘Alien: Romulus’ Trailer

We're still waiting for a decent 'Alien vs. Predator' by the way...

Published on March 22, 2024

Alien: Romulus

Source: 20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

It’s been decades since we’ve gotten a respectable sequel to the classic Alien franchise, and while it was all downhill after Aliens, fans still hold the film series in high regard.

Alien: Romulus

Source: 20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

So naturally fans of the murderous Xenomorph extraterrestrial got their hopes up yesterday (March 20), when we got our first teaser trailer to the upcoming Alien: Romulus. Starring Cailee Spaeny and David Johnson as space travelers who happened upon a space station that’s been overtaken by the dreaded face huggers who “impregnate” victims with the evil lifeforms, the teaser trailer sets up an intense atmosphere akin to that of the original Ridley Scott classic from 1979.

With nowhere to go and basically nowhere to hide, the crew on board are seemingly sitting ducks for an alien race whose sole purpose is to reproduce and kill for no reason in this new Fede Alvarez-directed feature. How this will all end? More than likely bloody and violent. And best believe we’ll be enjoying every minute of it when it hits theaters Aug. 16.

Alien: Romulus

Source: 20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

Check out the trailer for Alien: Romulus, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comments section below.

