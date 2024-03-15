Critically-Acclaimed FX Series ‘The Bear’ Renewed For A Fourth Season

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“The Bear” will reportedly return for a fourth season. Read more details about the popular FX series inside.

Several outlets reported that the Emmy award-winning series has been quietly renewed for its fourth season by FX as it continues to film its third season in Chicago. Sources shared with Deadline and The Hollywood reporter that both seasons will film back to back.

According to multiple outlets, a fourth installment of the Emmy-winning series has been quietly greenlit by FX as it continues to film season 3 in Chicago. Sources told Deadline that both seasons will film back to back.

They plan to film quickly to stay on track for the show’s annual release target, and allow the cast and crew to have space and time to work on more feature work. “The Bear” series stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have especially been in high demand for big screen opportunities lately. With Allen starring in 2023’s critically acclaimed The Iron Claw, and Edebiri appearing in the comedy film Bottoms, lending her voice to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Clone High and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Her animated feature Inside Out 2 is also set to hit theaters later this year.

“The Bear’s” creator Christopher Storer, who previously signed a deal with FX Productions, is also sought after with many projects lined up.

The beloved FX series originally debuted in June 2022. It follows Carmy (White), a chef who returns to Chicago to run his older brother, Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) restaurant following his death. Season 2 saw Carmy pair up with Sydney (Edebiri) as they attempted to open their own eatery from the ground up in only 12 weeks. Hulu and FX renewed the series for a third season in November 2023, just four months after season 2 aired.

Season 3 production started in February with all 10 episodes said to release in June. The show nabbed a total of 10 Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for White and Edebiri, respectively. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who portrays Richie, received a win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The show also racked up three Golden Globes, three SAG Awards and four Critics Choice Awards.

White teased what viewers can expect from his character in Season 3’s storyline while speaking to Variety in June 2023.

“The way that Carmy is talking at the end of season 2 — if we get to do a season 3 — I have to assume he’ll be operating from this sort of loss,” he told the publication. “He extended himself, he f—ked everything up by extending himself, and he can’t do it again. That’s where he’s at.”

Still, crafting meals will be center stage.

“For the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking,” he added. “But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Congrats to “The Bear!”

Critically-Acclaimed FX Series ‘The Bear’ Renewed For A Fourth Season was originally published on globalgrind.com