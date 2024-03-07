Less than a week before he was set to hit the stage in the Bay Area, Busta Rhymes has officially canceled his entire 2024 tour.
As reported by VIBE, the 51-year-old rap legend was scheduled to kick off his 24-city Blockbusta tour next Wednesday (Mar. 13) in San Francisco, with stops in Hollywood, Vegas, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also included a stop in Raleigh, where he was set to perform at The Ritz on April 4.
The tour was set to promote Busta’s latest album of the same name, which was released in November 2023.
However, Ticketmaster has updated the tour listing, showing that all 24 dates have been canceled.
Busta has yet to comment publicly on the cancelation of the tour.
Busta Rhymes Cancels Entire “Blockbusta” Tour was originally published on hiphopnc.com
