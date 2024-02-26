Bun B Shares Insight on Houston Rodeo Takeover Series

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Bun B recently discussed his involvement with the Houston Rodeo as well as the lineup for his upcoming All-American Takeover, including Rick Ross.

Veteran rapper Bun B is a true representative of his home state of Texas, and in a recent interview, he shared how he got to be involved with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his Takeover concert series celebrating Black cowboys and their contributions to Western culture. In speaking with The Madd Hatta on his Majic 102.1 radio show, the UGK MC was asked about how he got involved.“So, I had been part of a sounding board for the rodeo for a couple of years,” Bun B began, “They would come and sit with me and ask my opinion on different directions they wanted to go in.” Bun B had first performed at the event back in 2007 when Beyonce delivered her concert performance.

He continued: “There was a relationship that was formed. And then two years ago they asked, “Hey if we gave you a day, what would you do?” Just like that. And I had this very grandiose idea of bringing all these people in and we just gotta get a jet, and all that.” The “Still Trill” rapper then revealed that his wife helped him scale down his plans a bit. “That just seems like a whole lot of trouble. Why don’t you just bring a bunch of Houston people ‘cause they all live here, they can just drive,” he said.

That led to the H-Town Takeover, which featured Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Lil Flip, and Slim Thug in 2022. In its second year, the Southern Takeover featured Erykah Badu, Big K.R.I.T., Big Mike, David Banner, MJG, and Scarface. For this third year, the All-American Takeover looks to be just as huge as Rick Ross will take the stage along with Nelly, Too Short, and E-40 along with That Mexican OT. More artists are expected to be announced. The show will take place on March 12 to close out the festivities, and it will be held at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The rodeo itself will kick off on February 27. Tickets for the All-American Takeover can be found on the Houston Rodeo’s website.

Bun B Shares Insight on Houston Rodeo Takeover Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com