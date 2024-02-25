Diddy’s Son Quincy Removes Face Tattoo After Online Criticism, Allegedly

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Either Quincy Brown is very impulsive or has a good sense of humor. He has removed a face tattoo after receiving backlash online.

As reported by HipHopDX the crooner recently decided to commemorate his newest single “Perfect In My Eyes” with some fresh artwork. On Valentine’s Day he posted a photo of him with a tattoo of the word “Perfect” under his left eye to coincide with his newest R&B effort. While he didn’t specifically call out the ink in his caption his followers were quick to call him out on what they believed to be a terrible idea. “I hate the tat! Why would u do that to your beautiful face!” one user wrote. While another commented “Leave ur face alone handsome don’t spoil it.”

It seems Diddy’s son heard the feedback loud and clear. On Wednesday, Feb. 21 he shared a video on his Instagram account of him visiting an aesthetician to remove the art. “I’ve read the comments. Thank Q for y’all’s honesty” he wrote in the caption which accompanied footage of him documenting the entire process. Even though he has yet to confirm or deny if the face tattoo was successfully removed many think the tattoo wasn’t real to begin with. “You can’t do a laser tattoo removal when the tattoo is super fresh. You need months in between to let the tattoo heal and then start the process. This whole situation doesn’t seem real” a fan wrote in the comments section.

You can listen to Quincy’s “Perfect In My Eyes” below.

