Houston Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Joel Osteen’s Church

On Sunday (Feb 11), local law enforcement and the fire department arrived at 3700 Southwest Freeway – the location of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church – after receiving reports of a shooting.

In post shared on Twitter, The Houston Police Department confirmed that they were on the scene and investigating the situation.

While details are scarce, one media outlet on the scene said they spoke with a man who claims to have heard up to 30 gunshots. The individual, who was not named, said he fled the church alongside his children.

From ABC13:

One man said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots when he ran out of the megachurch with his three young daughters. Authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired or if there are any injuries.

“There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene,” Lakewood Church wrote in an online post. “That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter, “info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic.”

