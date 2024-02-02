Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

ScHoolboy Q is coming and though he’s been out the game for a minute, it seems like he’ll be making up for lost time with a new album that’s quite lengthy.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), the TDE artist took to his website to drop off a video teaser trailer for his upcoming album, Blue Lips, and in the video showcased the song titles, which will be on his sixth studio album such as “Thank God 4 Me,” “Love Birds” and “Lost Times.” Though the video didn’t name any guest artists that may be featured on the album, one would expect to hear from the likes of his fellow TDE family such as Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and of course, SZA. Well, at least we hope we do.

This will be ScHoolboy Q‘s first project since 2019’s CrasH Talk, which earned him a gold plaque and produced a few platinum singles including “Numb Numb Juice,” “CHopstix” and “Floating.”

With the release date for Blue Lips set for March 1, expect to hear a new song or two from ScHoolboy Q in the coming days or weeks to amp up some buzz for the forthcoming album.

Check out the teaser trailer for Blue Lips, and let us know if you’ll be checking for the album when it drops next month in the comments section below.

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album ‘Blue Lips’ With Teaser Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com