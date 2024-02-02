Posted On The Corner

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album ‘Blue Lips’ With Teaser Trailer

ScHoolboy Q is ready to serve up his fans with some new work that he's been cooking in the kitchen for the past few years...

Published on February 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) throws its 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring SZA, Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists performing followed by a gift giveaway to kids in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

ScHoolboy Q is coming and though he’s been out the game for a minute, it seems like he’ll be making up for lost time with a new album that’s quite lengthy.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), the TDE artist took to his website to drop off a video teaser trailer for his upcoming album, Blue Lips, and in the video showcased the song titles, which will be on his sixth studio album such as “Thank God 4 Me,” “Love Birds” and “Lost Times.” Though the video didn’t name any guest artists that may be featured on the album, one would expect to hear from the likes of his fellow TDE family such as Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and of course, SZA. Well, at least we hope we do.

This will be ScHoolboy Q‘s first project since 2019’s CrasH Talk, which earned him a gold plaque and produced a few platinum singles including “Numb Numb Juice,” “CHopstix” and “Floating.”

With the release date for Blue Lips set for March 1, expect to hear a new song or two from ScHoolboy Q in the coming days or weeks to amp up some buzz for the forthcoming album.

Check out the teaser trailer for Blue Lips, and let us know if you’ll be checking for the album when it drops next month in the comments section below.

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album ‘Blue Lips’ With Teaser Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Close