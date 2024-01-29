Listen Live
National

‘The Legends of Gospel’ Concert Coming to Indianapolis for All Star Weekend

The Legends of Gospel tour featuring Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and Anthony Brown in Indianapolis All-Star Weekend

Published on January 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Evening of Praise and Worship

Source: Light NC staff / Light NC staff

NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is heading to the Midwest February 16-18 in Indianapolis.  Sure people go for the exhibition game on February 18th at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but there are many other events to attend if basketball just isn’t your thing.

“The Legends of Gospel,” is taking center stage to kick off All-Star Weekend on February 15th at Clowes Memorial Hall.  Experience the power of praise at the biggest gospel concert of the all-star weekend featuring world-renowned gospel artists Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and Anthony Brown for an unforgettable night of praise and worship. Hosted by Griff from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, this concert promises to be an experience like no other.

The Legends of Gospel 2024 New header with Griff

Source: N/A / n/a

The power of gospel music is undeniable, and these legendary artists have touched the hearts and souls of millions with their anointed performances. “The Legends of Gospel” concert is not just a gathering of talented artists; it is an opportunity to experience a powerful move of God.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the magic of gospel music at its finest.

Click Here For Tickets

 

‘The Legends of Gospel’ Concert Coming to Indianapolis for All Star Weekend  was originally published on praiseindy.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close