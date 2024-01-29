Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is heading to the Midwest February 16-18 in Indianapolis. Sure people go for the exhibition game on February 18th at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but there are many other events to attend if basketball just isn’t your thing.

“The Legends of Gospel,” is taking center stage to kick off All-Star Weekend on February 15th at Clowes Memorial Hall. Experience the power of praise at the biggest gospel concert of the all-star weekend featuring world-renowned gospel artists Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, and Anthony Brown for an unforgettable night of praise and worship. Hosted by Griff from Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, this concert promises to be an experience like no other.

The power of gospel music is undeniable, and these legendary artists have touched the hearts and souls of millions with their anointed performances. “The Legends of Gospel” concert is not just a gathering of talented artists; it is an opportunity to experience a powerful move of God.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the magic of gospel music at its finest.

‘The Legends of Gospel’ Concert Coming to Indianapolis for All Star Weekend was originally published on praiseindy.com