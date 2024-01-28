Halle Bailey Responds To Claims That She ‘Lied’ About Her Pregnancy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey is clapping back at the haters! On Sunday, January 28, the new mother took to X (formally Twitter) to set the record straight when it comes to her pregnancy, addressing those who said that she “lied” about the life-changing event and “gaslit” people when it came to the rumors that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend DDG.

One user, in particular, claimed that The Little Mermaid Star now wants fans to “know every little detail” about her pregnancy after keeping it a secret for so long, and Bailey responded to that user directly. “i never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went,” she replied. “i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you ! ”

The 23 year old also replied to another user who suggested that the actress shouldn’t share any more pictures of her pregnancy journey after welcoming her son, writing,.”if u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine 🩷.

See part of the exchange below.

In January, Bailey and DDG, announced the arrival of their son, Halo. The couple initially announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2022 when the rapper posted on the songstress’s birthday. Since then, the couple has managed to keep their relationship private but strong, only sharing a few images and videos of themselves for their millions of fans. Although pregnancy rumors flooded the internet for the majority of 2023, Bailey never confirmed that she was expecting throughout her pregnancy and waited until her son was born to announce her big life change.

