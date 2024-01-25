Rest in Peace To Gospel Pioneer Patrick Henderson

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Patrick Henderson, a native of Dallas, Texas resident, passed away at 74 on January 14, 2024, peacefully after being cared for by family and close friends. Patrick was born on January 15, 1949, to the parents of Horace Henderson Sr. and Rosie Fleming Wilson. He grew up in Dallas alongside his siblings, Hendu, Frankie, Lametra, Iris Renee, Wynton, and Michael, attending church services throughout his childhood. He graduated from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Dallas, where he wrote the senior class song. He began playing the organ with the church choir when he was four years old. He became the state organist for the COGIC Jurisdiction of Texas Northeast at the age of fourteen years.

In his teenage years, he left home to pursue his deep-seated desire to play music professionally. He met the honorable Elder S.E. Mitchell and started a bond that has spanned a lifetime with his family: Sister Smith, whom he affectionally nicknamed Kidd, and their children, Mary Mitchell and Elder Hugh Mitchell.

Reverend Patrick Henderson was a gospel keyboard player, songwriter and producer. He has written several songs in collaboration with Michael McDonald, playing on a number of his and the Doobie Brothers albums. Henderson has long associations with many other artists as well, including Leon Russell, Michael Bolton, Nils Lofgren and Freddie King. He won a Gospel Music Association “Dove Award” for Best Contemporary Gospel Record Song of the Year in 1990 for the iconic West Angeles presents Saints in Praise Vol. 1- 3. Patrick was one of the founders of Music One music group. Patrick Henderson captured the sound of Pentecostal churches across thwstarted an era of Praise and Worship in our churches today.

He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings: Horace (Hendu), Frankie, Lametra Ann, Iris Rene Taylor, Wyntoun Xavier and Michael Mozett; a host of great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved aunts and uncles, who nurtured his love of music and fashion.

Rest in Peace To Gospel Pioneer Patrick Henderson was originally published on praisedc.com