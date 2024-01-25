Harlem’s Fashion Row Continues To Elevate Black Designers With HSN Collaboration

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about Harlem’s Fashion Row, they are going to do it for the culture every time. This time, they collaborated with HSN®, a prominent leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling. This week, HelloBeautiful had the opportunity to get a preview of this new exclusive partnership.

Amidst the vibrant heart of Harlem, surrounded by the enchanting melodies of The Harlem School of the Arts—artists who recently showcased their prodigious talents at the White House—an exclusive event unfolded. It was a celebration marking the triumphant launch of two emerging designers’ collections: Undra Celeste and Megan Renee.

Harlem’s Fashion Row Showcases Black designers in their latest collaboration with HSN

“This project not only celebrates unique perspectives but also provides a new and vital platform for designers of color, extending beyond the boundaries of traditional retail,” said Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row. With unwavering passion, she reiterated her ongoing commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity within the fashion industry. This dedication was especially evident in her recent partnership with HSN. The Memphis native continued, “It signifies a notable advancement in the range of opportunities presently accessible to designers of color.”

Each collection showcases the power of Black storytelling through fashion design. Megan Renee x HFR offers a 9-piece collection for everyday wear with original prints embodying strength, confidence, and unapologetic femininity, an undeniable thread in the DNA of Black women. The designer, Megan Smith, said that creating this collection has been an incredible journey as it has allowed her to showcase her distinct point of view on fashion. “Each piece tells a story through unique prints and vibrant colors, reflecting the identity of a woman who embraces her power and individuality,” Smith said.

As for Undra Celeste x HFR, the visionary curated a 10-piece wardrobe featuring modern, fun, and bold workwear for the boss babe who gets it done. From $49.95 for a T-shirt to $189.95 for a trench coat, the price points are feasible and accessible. Undra Duncan, designer of Undra Celeste said, “Undra Celeste x HFR embodies the essence of a multicultural woman who wants to show up to work feeling like her authentic self. This collaboration for HSN is an exciting opportunity to share my vision of the future, where fashion becomes a statement of unyielding self-expression for every woman.”

HSN’s Bridget Love, GMM & VP of Fashion, Accessories, Jewelry & Beauty, revered the beauty of this collaboration for more reasons than one. “Harlem’s Fashion Row has brought us exceptional designers with beautiful and exclusive collections that we are honored to share with our audience.” She went on to say, “This collaboration helps HSN continue to offer our customers with an ever-changing mix of must-have items that reflect multiple perspectives on fashion. We are proud to support HFR’s mission of inclusivity and empowerment in the fashion industry.”

To support this movement, tune into HSN on February 1st, the first day of Black History Month. The HRF brands will appear on-air for a special live remote broadcast from Harlem featuring each designer in a full hour of programming. Later this month, viewers can shop the designers’ exclusive new collections on www.hsn.com as part of the network’s month-long celebration of Black History Month.

Learn more and shop Black Owned businesses on www.hsn.com .

See highlights from the evening below!

DON’T MISS…

NYFW: Take Notes From These 14 Stylish Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show Attendees

Harlem’s Fashion Row Continues To Elevate Black Designers With HSN Collaboration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com