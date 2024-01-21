Sports Illustrated Lays Off Most Of Its Staff

NEW YORK — Sports publication Sports Illustrated is laying off most of its staff.
According to the staff’s union, possibly all of the staff has been let go after Sports Illustrated’s owner had its publishing license revoked. The union says it will continue to fight for the magazine to be published.
Sports Illustrated has been criticized recently because it was accused of publishing AI generated stories under fake names.
The sports magazine published its first issue in 1954
