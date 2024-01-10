Dr. Bernice King Says Her Mother Coretta Scott King Was A ‘Force,’ Not A ‘Prop’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has responded to Jonathan Majors calling Meagan Good his “Coretta” during his first interview since his domestic violence conviction.

Dr. Bernice King Says Coretta Scott King Was A Force

The daughter of the icons took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to state that her mother was more than her father’s supporter, but a phenom before and during her marriage to Dr. Martin Luther King. “My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force,” wrote Dr. Bernice King. The CEO referenced an article about her mother in the Huff Post, where she expounded on all of Mrs. King’s accomplishments. “Before my mother was a King, she was a gifted vocalist and musician, whose skill and academia garnered her a scholarship to the prestigious New England Conservatory for Music in Boston,” wrote King.

While Jonathan Majors may have innocently compared his girlfriend Meagan Good to Coretta Scott King, he stepped on a few toes. We aren’t saying Good isn’t extraordinary because she is. What we are saying is that far too many times in relationships, Black men judge their Black woman’s love and loyalty by how much hardship she can endure during their romantic time together. This notion is often referred to as the “ride or die” mentality, which feeds the patriarchal narrative that Black women’s needs and talents aren’t as important in a relationship as our support is.

As Dr. Bernice King emphasized, her mother (and Megan Good and millions of other Black women) are forces that bring a plethora of wealth to the relationship table, not just our support.

