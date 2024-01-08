Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a family affair for Rihanna’s new Fenty Skin product! A$AP Rocky has officially signed on to help Rih Rih promote her latest Fenty Beauty Lux Balm, and of course, he’s doing it in the most iconic way.

The Bajan beauty’s beau reworked his track “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” to help promote the latest addition to the Fenty Beauty world. The 35 year old rapper was featured in an Instagram Reel that was shared by the beauty brand and its skincare line, Fenty Skin, on Friday, January 5. In the video, Rocky showed off the new lip balm while rapping the lyrics, “Flossy, glossy / Nah b—- this ain’t lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab with my baby mom.”

The post’s caption helps give more details on the new lip balm, stating that the “juicy Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm” is “packed with vitamin E + shea butter.” The caption also explains that the new product is “slim, slick n easily slips into your pocket, so you can keep it on you wherever you go.”

Check out the post below.

If there’s one thing that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are amazing at, it’s collaborating! And the Harlem native seems to agree, having previously dubbed the couple’s roles as parents to their two sons, RZA, 19 months, and Riot Rose, 5 months, as their best collaboration to date.

In a November 2023 interview with Complex, Rocky told the online publication that he and Rih Rih “do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

He continued, “Nothing’s better than that.” He then gave a special shoutout to “a ghost designer named “God” who he said “shaped everything” in their lives. “We have these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration,” the rapper said of his family. How sweet!

A$AP Rocky Promotes Rihanna’s New Fenty Skin Product was originally published on hellobeautiful.com