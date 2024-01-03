Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We are sending our heartfelt condolences to our Brother-In-Christ, Pastor John P. Kee, as he and his family mourns the loss of their matriarch, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee. Mrs. Kee passed away on Tuesday, January 2 at the age of 97, following a lengthy illness.

Taking to social media, Pastor Kee posted the official announcement shortly after her passing, on behalf of the family.

As a family of Faith, we live and breathe in the hope and promise of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As we are five generations of children and grandchildren of Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, we simply say, “Thank You.” On this day, 1/2/24 at 8:27pm, she heard the voice of Jesus say, “Come Unto Me and Rest.” We Thank You for the Love and Compassion you showered upon her during these last few years. To really know our Mother, loving her and respecting her wishes until the end of her journey, meant so much to all of us. Her hearts desire was for all of you to remember her for her Beauty, her zest for learning and living life to the fullest. Always remember her voice, her smile and the joys you brought to her life. She never forgot her friends and her family! Her dearest cousins meant the world to her! The glorious times we shared with her will never ever be forgotten. Hold those memories dear to your heart. We are grateful to God for blessing her with 97 years that she gracefully and graciously shared with us all. CONTINUE TO KEEP THE KEE FAMILY IN PRAYER!

The Light 103.9 sends our love and prayers to Pastor John P. Kee and his family during this sorrowful time of transition.

PRAYERS: Pastor John P. Kee Mourns The Loss Of His Mother was originally published on thelightnc.com