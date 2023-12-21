Vin Diesel Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery During Fast & Furious Filming

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and film producer Vin Diesel is being sued for sexual battery by his former assistant. The suit, filed in Los Angeles today (Thursday), is for alleged misconduct amid filming Fast & Furious (Fast Five) in Fall of 2010, according to Vanity Fair.

The ex-employee Asta Jonasson claims that on September night, she was instructed to wait in the film star’s St. Regis hotel room while he entertained women brought back from a club outing. The sexual battery allegedly began after the women left. Jonasson claims that Diesel not only coerced her into sexual relations, but did so by force.

The suit notes that he initially grabbed her wrist, pulling her onto the bed. Despite her push back and verbal refusal, he continued pinning her down, groping her breast, and placing her hand on his private areas.

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the suit states, “But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

Samantha Vincent (Diesel’s sister and president of the his company, One Race), then terminated her employment. Asta claims to have received the news just hours after the assault, after only two weeks in the position.

Jonasson was a recent college graduate at the time, whose job responsibilities included “organizing parties, accompanying Diesel to parties, and ensuring that she was in close physical proximity to him in case photographs were taken of him with women when he attended events without his longtime girlfriend.”

Diesel’s representatives declined Vanity Fair’s request for comment.

