Dr. Rashid Khaldi, James Cunningham, Jacquline Pogue Lyons & Dyrell Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

One of the most sought-after authorities on Palestine, Professor Rashid Khaldi will explain what’s going on in Palestine and discuss his book, “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine.” Before Dr. Khaldi, former Washington, DC Teacher-of the Year, James Cunningham talks about some of the problems instructors face in the Classroom. Before James, the head of the Washington Teachers Union, Jacquline Pogue Lyons discusses the stalled contract talks with City Officials. DC activist Dyrell Muhammad will also join us.
