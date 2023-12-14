‘Three Little Birds’ Delivers A Moving Story Inspired By Jamaican Immigration To The UK

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re excited for you all to experience the transformative journeys of THREE LITTLE BIRDS, the powerful BritBox original series created by UK National Treasure, Sir Lenny Henry, a visionary born to Jamaican immigrants.

Inspired by the stories of his mother and aunties, this 1950s-set drama captures the resilience and sacrifices of previous generations and their extraordinary voyage from Jamaica to Great Britain during the Windrush migration. This moving portrayal resonates deeply with descendants of New Character Posters Unveiled For ‘The Book of Clarence’ Film and Black audiences, highlighting the determination to create a lasting legacy and provide a better life for their children. THREE LITTLE BIRDS honors the strength and triumphs of those who paved the way.

Check out the trailer below:

Three Little Birds narrates the adventures of gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who hail from the St Anne’s district of Jamaica, and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance Hosanna, as they board a ship heading for a new life in Great Britain. Written by Sir Lenny Henry (Chef!, Broadchurch, The Long Song), this life-affirming six-part drama is inspired by Henry’s mother’s stories of leaving Jamaica in the 1950’s for Great Britain, which became her lifelong home and where she raised her family.

The series introduces a powerhouse of new British talent; Rochelle Neil (Amazon’s Das Boot, HBO’s The Never’s) as Leah; Saffron Coomber (Steve McQueen’s Small Axe) as Chantrelle and Yazmin Belo, making her screen debut as Hosanna. Supporting cast includes Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner and Malachi Hall.

Sir Lenny Henry, the series creator, is a renowned actor, comedian, presenter, writer, and campaigner. Born to Jamaican immigrants in the UK in 1958, he made his TV debut at 16 and is celebrated fondly as a true British “National Treasure.” In 1985, he co-founded Comic Relief in response to the devastating Ethiopian famine, and has since raised billions for the charity.

Three Little Birds was filmed in The Midlands, UK. Tiger Aspect Productions produced the six-part drama, written by Sir Lenny Henry and guest episode writers Carol Russell and Avril Russell, in association with Douglas Road Productions. The series is co-produced by BritBox International, with Diederick Santer as Executive Producer. Charles McDougall, Yero Timi Biu and Darcia Martin directed two episodes each and Sir Lenny Henry, Lucy Bedford, Kate Crowe, Russell T. Davies, Charles McDougall and Angela Ferreira serve as Executive Producers, with Stella Nwimo producing. BritBox International acquired Three Little Birds from Banijay Rights.

Following its highly acclaimed UK debut, the show arrives on US shores on Thursday, February 1st 2024. Stream the first three episodes at launch, with the final three episodes releasing a week later.

‘Three Little Birds’ Delivers A Moving Story Inspired By Jamaican Immigration To The UK was originally published on globalgrind.com