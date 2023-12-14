Disney Announces New ‘Black Panther’ Animated Series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Who’s ready to return to Marvel’s Wakanda? We know we are.

According to The Verge, Disney has announced a bevy of new Marvel shows and series that are set to hit Disney+ in 2024 and among them is a brand new animated series revolving around the legend of The Black Panther and his kingdom of Wakanda dubbed The Eyes of Wakanda. Though other animated shows include the second season of What If…?, X-Men ‘97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, people are really excited about The Eyes of Wakanda as it will explore the history of the brave warriors who have taken on the mantle of the Protector of Wakanda throughout the ages and showcase their individual stories.

The Verge reports:

Rather than focusing on a singular Black Panther, The Eyes of Wakanda will tell the stories of multiple warriors who “have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts” from different points in the nation’s history.

In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Marvel was forced to switch gears abruptly with its live-action Black Panther films in which Letitia Wright’s Shuri has since taken over the titular mantle. Though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever established a new status quo for the films, it’s been unclear how long that might last given the larger multiversal rumbling in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. That could be explored in The Eyes of Wakanda, especially considering how keen Marvel’s been on having its animated shows connect to its live-action projects lately. But it sounds like we’re still a ways out from Marvel and Disney giving everyone a better sense of what the show will bring to the table. We. Can’t. Wait. No word on when Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda will hit Disney+ but best believe we’ll be tuning in once it does because if Wakanda Forever proved anything on Disney+, it’s that people have an appetite for all things Black Panther related. Are y’all looking forward to Eyes of Wakanda? Let us know in the comments section below.

Disney Announces New ‘Black Panther’ Animated Series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com