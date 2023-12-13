podcast category header logo 2021
Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks, Ruban Roberts, Dr. Nah Dove & Senator Jill Carter l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on December 13, 2023

Veteran Civil Rights Activist Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks was a member of the SNCC in the 60s with Kwame Ture and John Lewis and he’ll return to our classroom. SNCC was one of the first Black groups to support Palestine, he’ll tell us why. Before Willie Ricks, Florida Family Therapist Ruban Roberts will explain the impact of Florida’s ban on African-American studies in schools. Before Ruban, Temple University Professor, Dr. Nah Dove will discuss the importance of Culture to Human Behavior and Thought. Plus Maryland State Senator Jill Carter will join us.

